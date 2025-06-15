Honoring Minnesota State Representative and Husband

Governor Hochul today directed that flags on all State government buildings be flown at half-staff in honor of Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, who passed away during the politically targeted shootings in Minnesota on June 14. Flags will be at half-staff Monday, June 16.

“I join the State of Minnesota, family and loved ones in mourning the horrific loss of Representative Melissa Hortman and Mark Hortman, and I am directing flags to be flown at half-staff in New York to honor Mr. and Ms. Hortman,” Governor Hochul said. “We should be settling our political differences in civil means — like at the ballot box — because violence is never the answer.”