Governor Newsom proclaims Lunar New Year 2025

PROCLAMATION

California joins people throughout the country and around the world in celebrating Lunar New Year, ushering in good fortune and good wishes with the new year, and lifting up the diverse and dynamic communities that help make our state and nation what they are today.



Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities have shaped this state through foundational contributions to our past, present, and future. As we celebrate this rich heritage, with its many amazing leaders and accomplishments, we also recognize the ugly history of violence and discrimination against these communities, and reaffirm that, for the sake of our neighbors and fellow Californians, all of us must confront racism in all its forms, both past and present.



Our state’s vibrant diversity is a deep point of pride and a source of enduring strength, and as we recognize Lunar New Year as an official state holiday for the third year, we invite everyone to appreciate the traditions of this special holiday. Two years after the tragedy in Monterey Park, we also honor the memory of those senselessly taken from us, and hold in our hearts the brave survivors and all those mourning lost friends and loved ones.



Today and every day, let us show support and solidarity for our AAPI friends, family, and neighbors and recognize their irreplaceable contributions to our California story. As the Year of the Snake begins, we wish happiness and good fortune to all.



NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim January 29, 2025, as “Lunar New Year.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 28th day of January 2025.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State