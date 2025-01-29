CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The 153d Airlift Wing took part in Operation Toy Drop for the first time in their history, starting on Dec. 9, 2024, and ending on Dec. 14, 2024, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Army units reached out to the 153 AW for assistance, and the wing stepped up with two C-130’s, along with crews. Jumpers… Read More »Wyoming Air Guard takes part in “Operation Toy Drop”

