Colonel Toby Alkire promoted to brigadier general in the Wyoming National Guard

Cheyenne, Wyo. – In a formal ceremony at the Joint Force Headquarters, the Wyoming National Guard celebrated the promotion of Col. Toby Alkire, a Torrington native, to brigadier general in Cheyenne, Wyoming, March 2, 2025.

The event was presided over by Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter, the Adjutant General for Wyoming.

The ceremony began with the traditional entrance of the official party, followed by the playing of the National Anthem and an invocation. As part of the proceedings, Porter highlighted Alkire’s significant contributions to the Wyoming Military Department and his exemplary service record.

Alkire enlisted in the Wyoming Army National Guard in 1998 as a Cannon Fire Direction Control Specialist with B Battery 2-300 Field Artillery. He graduated from the University of Wyoming in 2002 with a BS in Finance and was commissioned into the 1022nd Medical Company (Air Ambulance) as a medical evacuation pilot. His education also includes a Master of Science in Strategic Leadership from the University of Charleston, obtained in 2017, and a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College in 2021. His deployment to Afghanistan in 2009 as an Aeromedical Evacuation Team Leader.

Throughout his career, Alkire has held significant positions including Wyoming Military Department Chief of Joint Staff and Army Chief of Staff. His previous roles include WYMD Director of Joint Operations/J3, Deputy U.S. Property and Fiscal Officer, and Joint Director of Military Support.

The promotion ceremony included traditional military honors and the pinning of Alkire’s new rank, officiated by his family members. The event also featured the awarding of the Legion of Merit, recognizing his outstanding leadership and service.

In his remarks, Alkire expressed his commitment to continue serving with honor and dedication. “I am deeply honored by this promotion and look forward to continuing to serve our nation and state with the utmost commitment.”

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of military honors and the unfurling of the brigadier general’s flag, symbolizing his new rank and responsibilities.