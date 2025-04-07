Wyoming National Guard aviation ranks among the top in national readiness

Wyoming National Guard

By Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Army National Guard’s Army Aviation Support Facility achieved the second-highest operational readiness ranking for the 2024 fiscal year and secured the number one spot for the first quarter of the 2025 fiscal year.

The achievement is the result of optimized work schedules, a dedicated maintenance team, and a focus on crew readiness, according to Maj. Lauren Gurney, commander of Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment, and facility commander.

“Our Soldiers are the foundation of our success,” Gurney said. “We’ve been able to implement optimized work schedules that maximize maintenance windows and flight training periods, allowing us to maintain high aircraft availability and ensure our crews are always ready.”

The Wyoming Army Guard Aviation unit plays a role in state and federal missions, including search and rescue operations. Through strategic scheduling, the unit has enhanced its response time by 22% over previous years.

“Our 24/7 coverage capability ensures that our crews are well-rested and prepared to serve as a sword and shield for the state,” Gurney said. “This improvement in response time directly contributes to our effectiveness in time-sensitive situations.”

Maintaining this high level of readiness presents challenges, including budget constraints and the risk of personnel burnout. The unit has adopted a team-based approach to rotating crews and utilizing flight training periods to mitigate these concerns.

Sgt. 1st Class Keith Snipes, production noncommissioned officer in charge at AASF, emphasized the importance of tracking aircraft maintenance and availability.

“We use the Army’s Aircraft Notebook system to monitor the operational status of each aircraft,” Snipes said. “This allows us to project flight schedules and maintenance needs efficiently, ensuring our aircraft remain mission ready. During the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, we achieved a 94 percent operational readiness rate—14 percent above the Department of the Army’s standard for National Guard units.”

Col. Dane Rodgers, state Army aviation officer for the Wyoming Army Guard, highlighted the risk assessment process that supports both safety and readiness.

“Our risk assessment process is continuous, from mission receipt to execution,” Rodgers said. “Pilots and their aircrews conduct a comprehensive review of crew conditions, weather and mission specifics before every flight. This information is then evaluated by mission briefers and higher command to ensure that risks are mitigated before approval.”

A key factor in the unit’s success is its highly skilled team of maintainers and aircrew, including specialists like Spc. Paxton Hunt, an aircraft mechanic and crew chief at AASF.

“Everyone here takes ownership of their assigned aircraft, which fosters a strong sense of responsibility and accountability,” Hunt said. “We work as a team to ensure all aircraft are mission ready at all times. Preventative maintenance, including routine inspections and major overhauls, plays a huge role in keeping our aircraft in peak condition.”

Looking ahead, Gurney emphasized that the primary goal is not just to maintain top rankings but to ensure long-term operational safety and effectiveness.

“Our priority is always the safety of our crews and aircraft,” Gurney said. “While achieving a high operational readiness ranking is a significant accomplishment, our true success lies in ensuring that every Soldier returns home safely after every mission.”