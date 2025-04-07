Wyoming National Guard Counterdrug Program combats drug threats through education and prevention

Wyoming National Guard

By Sgt. Joseph Burns

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Since its inception in 1989, the Wyoming National Guard Counterdrug Program plays a vital part in the battle against illicit drugs and transnational criminal threats.

Designed to harness the unique capabilities of the National Guard, the program continues to deliver measurable results through its partnerships with law enforcement, schools and community organizations.

In the past year alone, the counterdrug program has made major strides in reducing the impact of narcotics across the state. Through close coordination with law enforcement, the program directly supported operations that led to the arrest of 207 individuals connected to drug-related crimes. These efforts also resulted in the seizure of 9.8 pounds of fentanyl and 20.27 pounds of methamphetamine—dangerous substances with the potential to devastate communities.

“The results we’re seeing are a testament to the commitment and professionalism of our team,” said Sgt. Maj. Katherine Zwiefel, Wyoming Counterdrug coordinator. “Every pound of drugs taken off the street, every partnership we strengthen, and every student we reach—it all adds up to lives saved.”

Beyond interdiction and law enforcement support, the Wyoming Counterdrug Program has significantly expanded its prevention and education outreach. Working closely with educators and local coalitions, Guardsmen delivered classroom presentations to more than 1,794 students, spent over 75 hours in youth mentorship and leadership development activities designed to prevent substance abuse before it begins.

In the last year, the team dedicated over 40 hours to coalition engagement and trained 20 personnel in the administration of Narcan, enhancing Wyoming’s readiness to respond to opioid overdoses.

“Our greatest weapon in the fight against addiction is education,” Zwiefel added. “When we connect with kids early and give them the tools to succeed, we’re building stronger communities and a healthier future.”

The program’s holistic approach—combining military expertise, community engagement and interagency cooperation—continues to evolve in response to emerging drug threats, including the opioid epidemic.

“The counterdrug program is an essential piece of our statewide response to the drug crisis,” said Brig. Gen. Michelle Mulberry, Cowboy Guard Director of the Joint Staff. “Their work not only helps take drugs off the streets but also builds resilience in our schools and strengthens the partnerships that protect our communities.”