2024-2025 ADVISER Data Elements Document Updated – 211 Alternative Diploma Exit Code Removed
Public Districts
A revised 2024-2025 ADVISER Data Elements document (v9.1) is now available on the ADVISER Resources webpage. The document has been updated with additional guidance – please refer to Appendix A for the list of changes.
One major change that will affect ADVISER data submissions is the removal of the 211 enrollment exit withdraw code “Completer with an Alternative/Modified Diploma” effective immediately. (Additional guidance clarifying the codes used for exiting Special Education students has also recently been published in this SOS Newsletter.)
Any students who already have a 211 exit withdraw code reported in 2024-2025 will have their exit code removed from ADVISER by the NDE. This will trigger validation error #713: “Exit Date is Present Without Exit Code”. For Districts affected, please update these students’ data before the 6/15/2025 audit window.
