Teacher Apprenticeship Expands Across Nebraska with $1.6 Million Grant Award

News Release

April 16, 2025

The Nebraska Department of Education (NDE) is excited to announce the award of $1.6 million to Midland University as part of the second round of the Nebraska “Grow Your Own” Teacher Apprenticeship Competitive Sub-Grant Opportunity.

This significant investment, made possible through NDE’s award of State Apprenticeship Expansion Formula (SAEF) 2 funding, will support the development of innovative educator pathways and establish strategic partnerships with more than 15 school districts across Nebraska. Midland University’s program will allow up to 57 school-selected candidates to earn a no-cost, 2-year bachelor’s degree while receiving paid, on-the-job training.

“Midland University’s commitment extends beyond academic preparation, with a focus on fostering a collaborative ecosystem between NDE, the university, school districts, apprentices, and mentor teachers,” said Dr. Cammy Romanuck Murphy, Associate Dean for Graduate Programs and Strategic Partnerships. “This approach ensures that the apprenticeship program is responsive to the unique needs of each district and provides ongoing support for both apprentices and mentors.”

This award builds on the success of the first round of the Nebraska “Grow Your Own” Teacher Apprenticeship Competitive Sub-Grant Opportunity, which combined funding from the U. S. Department of Labor and a $1 million investment from the state legislature. These awards have provided funding to 8 Nebraska colleges and universities to support more than 100 teacher apprentices across more than 30 public and non-public school systems. With this continued support, the NDE is working with educators to address Nebraska’s teacher shortage while expanding hands-on training opportunities for future educators.

Nebraska’s Grow Your Own Grant Program funds partnerships between educator preparation programs and school partners to create innovative, no-cost pathways into teaching. It covers all tuition, textbooks, and fees, helping remove financial barriers and expand the state’s pool of qualified teachers.

The Nebraska Department of Education plans to award a third round of the grant cycle by the fall of 2025.

More information about the Teacher Apprenticeship Program can be found online at https://www.education.ne.gov/tcert/nebraska-teacher-apprenticeships/