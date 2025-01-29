Submit Release
MDC to hold waterfowl meetings in Dexter, Jackson and Portageville in February

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is asking waterfowl hunters to provide input on hunting zone boundaries and season structure in Missouri for the next five-year period (2026-2030) during a series of public meetings this winter.

  • 7 – 9 p.m. on Feb. 4 | Fisher Delta Research Center at 147 State Hwy T in Portageville
  • 7 – 9 p.m. on Feb. 5 | National Guard Armory at 1702 Missouri Hwy 114 in Dexter
  • 7 – 9 p.m. on Feb. 6 | Jackson Civic Center at 381 E. Deerwood Dr. in Jackson

Participants will have the opportunity to review long-term data about weather, migration, habitat use, harvest, and hunter opinions, and discuss their season date and zone preferences with other hunters and local Conservation staff.

Hunter input gathered through the workshops combined with hunter opinion surveys will be used to establish Missouri’s 2026-2030 duck season dates and zones.

Learn more online at https://mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/waterfowl/duck-zones and by contacting MDC’s Southeast Regional Office in Cape Girardeau at 573-290-5730.

