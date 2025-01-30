Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery Announces "Lunar Love" a Valentine's Day and Lunar New Year Celebration

HZPG southsea saltwater pearl ring, and Akoya and Tahitian saltwater pearl necklace HZPG Tahitian saltwater pearl necklace Gabriel Cosmetics

Experience an enchanting afternoon filled with captivating jewelry showcases, beauty demonstrations and portrait photos.

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery (HZ) has announced its Lunar Love celebration that will be held Sunday February 9th, 2025 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at its Pearl Gallery location In The Shops At The Bravern in Bellevue, Washington. Lunar Love is a celebration of passion, artistry, and sustainable beauty in honor of both Valentine's Day and the Lunar New Year. Guests will experience an afternoon to remember.For this exclusive event renowned jewelry designer, Holly Zhang, has partnered with Gabriel De Santino, the CEO and founder of Gabriel Cosmetics Inc. , and XueShan Larson photographer to celebrate both Valentine's Day and the Chinese Lunar New Year. This unique collaboration brings together the elegance of Zhang's jewelry designs, the sustainable beauty of Gabriel Cosmetics Inc.'s products and an artistic portrait moment by XueShan Larson. Jewelry models for this event include Tristan Amer, a U.S. military veteran, and Julia Bao, a fashion model.As part of this collaboration, a special collection of jewelry and cosmetic products will be available. These exclusive pieces, crafted to reflect the themes of love and celebration, will be available for purchase during the event at 20% off products at Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery. Gifts with an in-store purchase include a Gabriel Cosmetics swag bag gift and a personal portrait photo taken by XueShan Larson during the event. In addition, the 20% discount will be offered by Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery online and in-store for 2-days only February 9-10, 2025.RSVP:Please RSVP by February 8, 2025, to secure your spot at this unforgettable celebration event, by calling (425) 449-8332 or emailing Support@hollyzhang.comEVENT DATE:Event Date: February 9th, 2025 Time: 1:00 PM to 4:00 PMLocation: Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery, 700 110th Ave NE, Suite 250, Bellevue, WA 98004Join Holly Zhang, Gabriel De Santino and XueShan Larson in celebrating love, beauty, Valentine’s Day, Chinese New Year and the art of collaboration at this very special celebration event.ABOUT HOLLY ZHANG PEARL GALLERY:Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery is a retailer offering captivating designer pearl jewelry. Holly Zhang is known for her innovative designs that capture the timeless beauty of pearls. Her creations turn special moments into extraordinary memories.Location: In The Shops at The Bravern700 110th Ave NE, Suite 250, Bellevue, WA 98004Phone: 1(425)449-8332Website: HollyZhang.comFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/HollyZhangPearlGallery Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hollyzhangpearlgallery IG:@HollyZhangPearlGalleryABOUT GABRIEL COSMETICS INC.:Gabriel Cosmetics Inc. is a pioneer in the natural beauty industry, offering a diverse range of clean, vegan, and cruelty-free cosmetics. All products are made from 100% natural ingredients with no synthetic chemicals or animal by-products. Founded by Gabriel De Santino, the company is dedicated to providing high-quality beauty products while maintaining a strong commitment to sustainability. Gabriel Cosmetics Inc. brands include Gabriel, Zuzu Luxe, and Clean Kids Naturally.Website: https://gabrielcosmeticsinc.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gabrielcosmetic Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gabrielcosmetic/ , IG:@gabrielcosmeticABOUT XUESHAN LARSON: PHOTOGRAPHER:XueShan Larson loves photography. Getting "the shot" is her personal passion. XueShan moved to Seattle in 2010 from China. She is not only an outstanding photographer, but is also a successful and trustworthy real estate agent. She has ranked in the top 3% of Washington State real estate agents and works with morality, care, and sincerity.Website: https://xueshanlarson.com/ ABOUT TRISTAN AMER: MODEL:Tristan Amer, a U.S. military veteran, currently provides executive protection services to private sector clients. In addition to his military background, he has over a decade of experience as a professional firefighter, EMT, and WMD specialist. In his free time, he enjoys modeling. As a seasoned sailor, he has traveled the world and calls his Beneteau sailboat home in Seattle.Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/tristanafloat ABOUT JULIA BAO: MODEL:Julia Bao is new to modeling. She loves exercising and modeling in her spare time.CONTACT:

Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery - Lunar Love 2025

