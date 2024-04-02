Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery Announces Mother’s Day “Dazzle-Em Pearl-Matching” Events
Create a unique gift that is sure to dazzle the moms in your life.
To the world, she is a mother, but to your family, she is the world.”BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery (HZ) has announced its Mother’s Day in-store “Dazzle-Em Pearl-Matching event In The Shops at the Bravern location, now through April 24, 2024.
— unknown
MAKE THIS MOTHER’S DAY ONE THAT SHE WILL CHERISH
“To the world, she is a mother, but to your family, she is the world.” —Unknown
Cherished as a symbol of love, pearls are one of Mother Nature’s most beautiful gifts. Each pearl is a one-of-a-kind gem, just like every mother. Create a unique piece of jewelry by matching the pearl to the person. Giving jewelry that expresses your love and fits the uniqueness of the mothers in your life, is what these events are about.
“I wanted to do something special for Mother’s Day, which is a huge jewelry gift-giving holiday,” said Holly Zhang.
“So, I created these Pearl-Matching events that will make it easy and fun to surprise the mothers in your life with a custom-made jewelry gift sure to be cherished. As a mother myself, I know the joy when that special someone gives you a made-just-for-you gift, and I am so happy to be helping others have that wonderful experience!”
THE HOLLY ZHANG PEARL GALLERY DAZZLE-EM PEARL-MATCHING EVENTS:
Create a unique piece of jewelry by matching the pearl to the person.
• IN-STORE: NOW THROUGH APRIL 24, 2024
An exceptional selection of pearls will be available to create jewelry that is matched to the moms in our life. This includes classic, contemporary, and creative styles.
• GUYS’ DAZZLE-EM EVENT: THURSDAY, APRIL 24, 2024, NOON - 7:00 PM
At this one-day event, gents will find it easy to create a unique gift that is sure to dazzle. Come see us In The Shops in Bravern, located in Bellevue, WA, for this special event. Refreshments included.
• $500 GIFT-CARD DRAWING ENTRY WITH PURCHASE: IN THE MONTH OF APRIL 2024
One entry per purchase, made in-store and online, will be entered into a drawing to win a Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery Gift Card valued at $500.
HOW THE EVENT WORKS
With the assistance of Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery’s experts, you will work together to select:
• PEARL(S): Choose from Holly Zhang’s remarkable collection of shapes, sizes, and colors, including freshwater, south sea, and Tahitian pearls.
• SETTING: The selected pearl(s) will be custom set as a pendant in a choice of several recommended styles, available in 14K and 18K gold, white and yellow, as well as in sterling silver.
• DATES: Orders need to be placed no later than April 24, 2024, to be ready no later than Saturday May 11, 2024.
• LOCATION: Pearl matching will be done in-store, In The Shops at the Bravern in Bellevue, WA.
As always, an impressive collection of unique jewelry pieces in classic, contemporary, and creative styles are available in-store as well as online at HollyZhang.com. Gift boxes are included with all purchases.
ABOUT HOLLY ZHANG PEARL GALLERY:
Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery is a retailer offering captivating designer pearl jewelry.
Location: In The Shops at The Bravern
700 110th Ave NE, Suite 250, Bellevue, WA 98004
Phone: 1(425)449-8332
Website: https://HollyZhang.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hollyzhangpearlgallery
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HollyZhangPearlGallery
CONTACT: Support@HollyZhang.com
Holly Zhang
Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery
+1 425-449-8332
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram