Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery Announces, "The Holly Zhang Wedding Experience", happening May 5th, 2024 from 12PM to 5PM
Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery (HZPG) will be hosting “The Holly Zhang Wedding Experience” at its location in the Shops at The Bravern on May 5, 2024 from 12pm-5pm.BELLEVUE, WA, USA, April 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery is excited to announce, "The Holly Zhang Wedding Experience," a one-of-a-kind event happening on May 5th, 2024 from 12PM to 5PM. This event will showcase the latest trends and designs in the wedding industry, providing couples with a unique and immersive experience to help them plan their dream wedding.
The Holly Zhang Wedding Experience will take place at the Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery, located in the heart of downtown Bellevue, WA. The gallery will be transformed into a wedding wonderland, featuring stunning displays of wedding gowns, jewelry, and décor. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with top wedding vendors, including bespoke dress and suit designers, hair stylists, photographers, florists, and caterers, to help them plan every aspect of their special day.
"We are thrilled to host The Holly Zhang Wedding Experience and provide couples with a one-stop-shop for all their wedding needs," says Holly Zhang, owner of the Pearl Gallery. "Our goal is to make the wedding planning process as stress-free and enjoyable as possible, and this event will do just that. We have carefully curated a selection of the best vendors in the industry to help couples create their perfect wedding."
TICKETS:
Tickets for The Holly Zhang Wedding Experience can be reserved now on EventBrite. This event is open to all couples, whether they are just starting to plan their wedding or are looking for the finishing touches. Attendees can expect to be inspired by the latest wedding trends, and connect with top vendors.
Don't miss out on this exclusive event! Reserve your tickets now for The Holly Zhang Wedding Experience on May 5th, 2024 from 12PM to 5PM at the Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery. For more information and to reserve your tickets, visit the EventBrite page at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-zhang-pearl-wedding-experience-tickets-871438013557.
Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery and all their vendors look forward to sharing a beverage, a treat and a meaningful conversation and connection with those who attend.
VENDOR SHOWCASE:
PLANNING, DESIGN & FLORAL: Sei Anders Events - https://www.seiandersevents.com/
MOBILE BAR COMPANY: Happy Camper Cocktail Company - https://happycampercocktailcompany.com/
WEDDING AND EVENTS DJ: DJ Sheilae - https://www.instagram.com/djsheilae/
PHOTOGRAPHY & PHOTO BOOTH: Roddy Chung Photography - https://www.roddychung.com/
SUSTAINABLE WEDDING DRESSES: Silviyana & Co - https://www.silviyana.com/
BRIDAL HAIR: Michael Redhawk Salon - https://michaelredhawksalon.com/
EVENT RENTALS: Grand Event Rentals - https://www.grandeventrentalswa.com/
DESIGNER SUITS: Gustavo Apiti - https://gustavoapiti.com/about-us/
BRIDAL MAKEUP: Jennifer Mendoza
MODEL: Bella Womack - IG:@bellawomack
MODEL: Serghei Boldesco – Engineer IG:@moldavman
…And many more vendors as well.
PHOTO TEAM CREDITS:
PHOTOGRAPHER: Upma Sharma – Owner https://www.upmasharmaphotography.com
MODEL: Maricres Castro – Contestant Miss Washington U.S. International 2021 & Miss Filipina 2022 IG:@marmarcastro
BRIDAL GOWN: Lisa Marie – Business owner and designer https://www.lisamariecouture.com
HAIR AND MAKE-UP ARTIST: Sirena Lei Beauty https://www.weddingwire.com/biz/sirena-lei-beauty/0722520569ee2dda.html
STYLIST: Jerica Tucker https://www.macys.com/style-crew/a/jerica-tucker/217474
VENUE: The Bravern Residence Tower https://www.thebravernapts.com
ABOUT SEI ANDERS EVENTS:
Based in Seattle, WA, Sei Anders Events focuses on creating a one-of-a-kind experience with each of their events. The name means "Be Different" in German, and that is precisely what the company motto is. Their focus is to create an event as unique as the couple and their love story.
Phone: 1(425) 224-3841
Contact: https://www.seiandersevents.com/contact
Website: https://www.seiandersevents.com/
ABOUT HOLLY ZHANG PEARL GALLERY:
Located in The Shops at The Bravern, in downtown Bellevue, WA, Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery is a retailer offering captivating designer pearl jewelry.
Location: The Shops at The Bravern, Level 3
700 110th Ave NE, Suite 250, Bellevue, WA 98004
Phone: 1(425)449-8332
Website: https://HollyZhang.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hollyzhangpearlgallery
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HollyZhangPearlGallery
CONTACT: Support@HollyZhang.com
Holly Zhang
Holly Zhang Pearl Gallery
+1 425-449-8332
