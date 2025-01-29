Submit Release
Equipment Repairs Prompt Closures on I-124 (US 27) in Hamilton County

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 01:22pm

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Drivers traveling on US 27 in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming roadway activities that will have an impact on traffic. Tonight, from 10:00 pm to 1:00 am ET, Tennessee Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the US 27 South ramp to Broad Street as well as the outside lane of the US 27 ramp to I-24 East for attenuator repairs. I-24 East will not be affected by this work.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution as they travel through this area and expect delays. Signage will be posted directing drivers through the work zone. This work is weather-dependent. Should inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled to take place at a later date.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text, or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel. Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay Map. Travelers can also call 511 for statewide travel information. 

The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500. 

                                                                                                                  ###

