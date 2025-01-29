Senators Applauded for Reintroducing Interstate Transport Act

Bipartisan bill would protect knife owners from a myriad of knife laws when traveling across state lines.

CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Knife & Tool Institute AKTI ) applauds Senators Ted Budd (R-NC) and Ron Wyden (D-OR) for their bipartisan reintroduction of the Interstate Transport Act (ITA) on January 24, 2025, to protect traveling knife owners.“The Interstate Transport Act is a commonsense solution to a patchwork of state laws that will help provide peace of mind for hardworking Americans that drive our economy. Every day, American workers rely on the knives on their tool belts to keep our country running. These law-abiding Americans should not have to worry that tools of their trade might result in heavy fines or jail time,” said Senator Budd.AKTI has consistently advocated for responsible knife laws for those who rely on knives as tools in their daily lives. The organization has spearheaded efforts to protect traveling knife owners for several years. "We are extremely grateful for the support and efforts of Senators Budd and Wyden, as well as their staff, to achieve this goal with the Interstate Transport Act,” said Jan Billeb, Executive Director of AKTISenators Mike Crapo (R-ID), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Steve Daines (R-MT), Gary C. Peters (D-MI), Ron Wyden (D-OR), and James Risch (R-ID) are additional introducing cosponsors of S.246“This commonsense legislation not only respects states’ laws but also preserves the public’s safety—all while protecting responsible knife owners’ rights,” Wyden said. “Our bill requires them to keep their knives out of reach and inaccessible as they travel between places where knives are legal.The Senate passed ITA by unanimous consent when it was introduced initially in 2018. However, the Interstate Transport Act of 2019, which received full bipartisan support from the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, stalled in the legislative process."We are optimistic that Congress will finalize the legislation this time," said CJ Buck, President and CEO of Buck Knives and AKTI. "This practical legislation has consistently received bipartisan support. Responsible knife owners have dealt with a confusing array of differing knife laws when traveling far too long. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Senators Budd and Wyden and their staffs throughout the legislative process."You can read more about the Interstate Transport Act and how it will protect individuals at AKTI's website www.AKTI.org

