NAS JRB Fort Worth to Support Border Security Efforts

NAS JRB Fort Worth is supporting the deployment of the Texas Tactical Border Force to the Rio Grande Valley. On Jan. 27, 2025, 400 troops from the Dallas-Fort Worth area and Houston were mobilized using Ch-47 Chinook helicopters and C-130J aircrafts of the 136th Airlift Wing, a unit of the Texas Air National Guard stationed at the base. This deployment aims to bolster border security and support U.S. Border Patrol agents.

According to a press release from Gov. Abbott’s office, the deployment of the Texas Tactical Border Force is an integral component of Abbott's border security initiative, Operation Lone Star.

Deputy operations officer Lt. Cmdr. William Husky detailed the operation from NAS JRB Fort Worth.

"Our base facilitated the transport of 200 Texas National Guard personnel using four Chinooks and two C-130Js to the southern border in compliance with Gov. Abbott’s directive," Husky stated.

The deployment reinforces ongoing efforts to address the border situation and collaborate with federal authorities to safeguard American communities.

NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure.