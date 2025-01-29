Derby Barracks / Burglary / Arrest on warrants.
CASE#: 25A5000492
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 01/28/2025 @ 1508 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Loop Rd, Troy, VT.
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Nicole Richardson
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
VICTIM: Kim Richardson
AGE: 68
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/28/2025 at approximately 1508 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks were notified of a burglary in progress on Loop Rd in the Town of Troy, VT. Investigation revealed Nicole Richardson had broken a window to forcefully enter the residence. Richardson was also arrested on two outstanding warrants out of Orleans County Vermont. Richardson’s arrest warrants were for the initial charge of:
-Assault and robbery with a bail set at $2,500
-Unlawful trespass into an occupied residence and criminal threatening with a bail set at $500.00
Richardson was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Richardson was later lodged at Northern State Correction Facility for the lack of bail set at $500.00.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/29/25 @ 12:30pm.
COURT: Orleans Superior Court.
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $500.00
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jesse Nash
