Derby Barracks / Burglary / Arrest on warrants.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A5000492

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 01/28/2025 @ 1508 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Loop Rd, Troy, VT.

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Nicole Richardson

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

VICTIM: Kim Richardson

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/28/2025 at approximately 1508 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks were notified of a burglary in progress on Loop Rd in the Town of Troy, VT. Investigation revealed Nicole Richardson had broken a window to forcefully enter the residence. Richardson was also arrested on two outstanding warrants out of Orleans County Vermont. Richardson’s arrest warrants were for the initial charge of:

-Assault and robbery with a bail set at $2,500

-Unlawful trespass into an occupied residence and criminal threatening with a bail set at $500.00

Richardson was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Richardson was later lodged at Northern State Correction Facility for the lack of bail set at $500.00.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/29/25 @ 12:30pm.

COURT: Orleans Superior Court.

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $500.00

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Jesse Nash

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov

(802) 334-8881