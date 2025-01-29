Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,761 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,607 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks / Burglary / Arrest on warrants.

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A5000492

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jesse Nash                          

STATION: Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

 

DATE/TIME: 01/28/2025 @ 1508 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Loop Rd, Troy, VT.

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED: Nicole Richardson                                              

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

 

VICTIM: Kim Richardson

AGE: 68

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 01/28/2025 at approximately 1508 hours, Troopers with the Vermont State Police – Derby Barracks were notified of a burglary in progress on Loop Rd in the Town of Troy, VT. Investigation revealed Nicole Richardson had broken a window to forcefully enter the residence. Richardson was also arrested on two outstanding warrants out of Orleans County Vermont. Richardson’s arrest warrants were for the initial charge of:

-Assault and robbery with a bail set at $2,500

-Unlawful trespass into an occupied residence and criminal threatening with a bail set at $500.00

Richardson was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Derby Barracks for processing. Richardson was later lodged at Northern State Correction Facility for the lack of bail set at $500.00.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/29/25 @ 12:30pm.         

COURT: Orleans Superior Court.

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: $500.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Jesse Nash

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Jesse.Nash@Vermont.Gov

(802) 334-8881

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Derby Barracks / Burglary / Arrest on warrants.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more