Rutland Barracks // DUI #4 (refusal)

CASE#: 25B4002560

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 04/13/2025 at approximately 0048 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main Street, Rutland

ACCUSED: Lindsey McCormick

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

CHARGES: DUI #4 (refusal)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 13, 2025, at approximately 0048 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on South Main Street in the City of Rutland for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Lindsey McCormick (38). While speaking with McCormick, Troopers observed multiple indicators of impairment. McCormick refused Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTS) and was subsequently taken into custody for DUI. McCormick was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing, issued a criminal citation and released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/28/2025 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.