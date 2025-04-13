Rutland Barracks // DUI #4 (refusal)
CASE#: 25B4002560
TROOPER: Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 04/13/2025 at approximately 0048 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: South Main Street, Rutland
ACCUSED: Lindsey McCormick
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
CHARGES: DUI #4 (refusal)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 13, 2025, at approximately 0048 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on South Main Street in the City of Rutland for an observed motor vehicle violation. The operator was identified as Lindsey McCormick (38). While speaking with McCormick, Troopers observed multiple indicators of impairment. McCormick refused Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTS) and was subsequently taken into custody for DUI. McCormick was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing, issued a criminal citation and released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/28/2025 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
