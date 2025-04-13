St. Albans Barracks/ Grossly Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2002515
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/13/2025 at approximately 0009 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 118 by Dreamers Rd, Montgomery VT
VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Isaiah Snider
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/13/2025 at approximately 0009 hours, The Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement on Route 118 near Dreamers Rd in the town of Montgomery. The speed limit on this section of Route 118 is 50 mph. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling in excess of the speed limit and confirmed via radar it was traveling 88 mph. Prior to stopping the vehicle, Troopers observed the vehicle to pass an uninvolved vehicle on a blind corner in a 25 mph zone at a high rate of speed. Ultimately, the vehicle was stopped and the operator was identified as Isaiah Snider (19) of Montgomery.
Snider was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 05/27/2025 for the above offenses.
Snider was mailed the following VCVC’s:
23 VSA 1216 (a)(1)- 21A - Person under 21- Alcohol concentration of 0.02 or more $47
23 VSA 1081(b) - BR - 31-Or More MPH Over Speed Limit $572
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/27/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.