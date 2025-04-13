Submit Release
News Search

There were 221 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,955 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks/ Grossly Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25A2002515

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 04/13/2025 at approximately 0009 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt 118 by Dreamers Rd, Montgomery VT

VIOLATION: Grossly Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed

 

 

ACCUSED: Isaiah Snider                                               

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        

 

On 04/13/2025 at approximately 0009 hours, The Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement on Route 118 near Dreamers Rd in the town of Montgomery. The speed limit on this section of Route 118 is 50 mph. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling in excess of the speed limit and confirmed via radar it was traveling 88 mph. Prior to stopping the vehicle, Troopers observed the vehicle to pass an uninvolved vehicle on a blind corner in a 25 mph zone at a high rate of speed. Ultimately, the vehicle was stopped and the operator was identified as Isaiah Snider (19) of Montgomery.

 

Snider was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 05/27/2025 for the above offenses.

 

Snider was mailed the following VCVC’s:

23 VSA 1216 (a)(1)- 21A - Person under 21- Alcohol concentration of 0.02 or more $47

23 VSA 1081(b) - BR - 31-Or More MPH Over Speed Limit $572

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/27/2025 at 0830 hours            

COURT:  Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks/ Grossly Negligent Operation, Excessive Speed

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more