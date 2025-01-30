Coro Health Expands to Canada and Launches New Streaming Products

Coro Health Therapeutic Music and Spiritual Support

Healthcare streaming leader introduces enhanced entertainment platform to support North American healthcare communities

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coro Health, the leading provider of therapeutic music, faith, and entertainment products, today announced its expansion into Canada alongside the launch of EnrichFirst, a new entertainment product suite designed to complement its clinically proven MusicFirst and FaithFirst streaming services. EnrichFirst enriches lives through music trivia, classic radio shows, sing-along, and exclusive couch concert series.

"As we continue our journey to enhance the quality of life for residents and patients, it is important that we grow both geographically and through our product offerings," said David Schofman, Co-Founder of Coro Health. "After collaborating with many of our customers, there were clear requests for both geographic expansion and more group engagement content. Today marks the delivery of both."

A Growing Opportunity in Canada

Canada's healthcare landscape offers significant opportunities for growth and impact, with over 2,000 long-term care communities and 1,000 hospitals nationwide. According to a report from the Canadian Medical Association, the demand for elder care in Canada is expected to double over the next decade, reflecting the increasing needs of an aging population.

Recent insights from McKnight's Senior Living emphasize the similarities between Canadian and U.S. senior living markets. Both countries are influenced by the growing baby boomer demographic, whose preferences are reshaping the design and offerings of senior living communities. McKnight's highlights that Canadian senior living occupancy rates have rebounded post-pandemic, with national rates expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels of 92% by the end of 2025.

Comprehensive Suite of Therapeutic Solutions

Coro Health's platforms are now fully licensed and available across Canada:

• MusicFirst: Delivers clinically proven therapeutic music designed to improve emotional, cognitive, and physical well-being

• FaithFirst: Offers an extensive library of interfaith spiritual content, providing comfort and connection to individuals of all beliefs

• EnrichFirst: Features engaging entertainment including sing-alongs, CARE Radio, old-time radio shows, and couch concerts, fostering joy and connection in healthcare communities

A Commitment to Supporting the Healthcare Journey

"Expanding into Canada is an important milestone for Coro Health as we continue to grow our global footprint," Schofman added. "With the growing focus on Canadian expansion in 2025 by many healthcare agencies, we are ready to support providers, caregivers, and residents with solutions that inspire, comfort, and transform lives."

About Coro Health

Founded in 2009 in Austin, Texas, Coro Health is the premier streaming service dedicated to the senior living and healthcare industry. The company provides fully licensed, commercial-free, cloud-based therapeutic music, faith-based content, and engagement solutions to over 6,000 long-term care communities and hospitals. Guided by a mission to enhance lives through the transformative power of music and faith, Coro Health continues to provide tools that inspire connection, comfort, and healing.

For more information, visit www.corohealth.com or watch a company overview at https://youtu.be/wV74vUDP9Ao

