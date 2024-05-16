Coro Health Announces Strategic Partnership with Trailblazing Senior Living Engagement Platform Provider Quiltt

Coro Health Therapeutic Music and Spiritual Support

Partnership brings engagement content and technology solutions to Senior Living Communities

Coro Health’s clinically proven music and faith content is a natural extension to our platform” — Freddie Peyerl, CEO Quiltt

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coro Health and Quiltt announced a strategic content distribution and technology solutions partnership today, designed to elevate wellness content accessibility for both companies.

The partnership, announced concurrently with the launch of 40 new senior living communities, provides Quiltt customers with access to Coro’s leading therapeutic music and spiritual support content. In addition, Quiltt has developed an innovative approach that streamlines access to Coro Health’s content like never before. The partnership expands on both companies’ mission to bring modern wellness and engagement solutions to the senior living population.

By integrating Coro Health's MusicFirst™ and FaithFirst™ into their platform, Quiltt further establishes themselves as a premier communication and engagement software solution that leverages technology and science to help seniors enjoy a happy, healthy lifestyle.

The partnership expands upon the existing relationship between the companies on the industry leading Engagement Bundle project. Launched in 2023, the Engagement Bundle provides communities with a suite of industry-leading content providers accessible via a single sign-on interface powered by Quiltt.

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with Quiltt,” noted David Schofman from Coro Health. “Their ever-expanding footprint within senior living communities across the country is a testament to the value of their engagement platform and technology solutions to both residents and community staff.”

"Coro Health’s clinically proven music and faith content is a natural extension to our platform,” explained Quiltt CEO Freddie Peyerl. “Our commitment to our customers is to bring forward only the best wellness content providers on the market. Through our close working relationship, we have been able to make it even easier for everyone in senior living to access meaningful content.”

Highlights of Coro Health’s Therapeutic Wellness Solutions:

MusicFirst: A groundbreaking music solution with therapeutic music programs, enhancing dining, social events, activities, and personal needs within daily living.

FaithFirst: A bespoke spiritual support service offering over 1,000 hours of content across seven faith traditions.

CARE Radio: An exclusive selection of 50+ genre-based radio stations, free from commercials or DJ interruptions.

Senior Sing-Along: A unique collection of over 1,500 karaoke-style songs tailored for long-term care residents.

Highlights of Quiltt Engagement and Software Solutions:

Quiltt is a comprehensive senior living communication and engagement platform designed to streamline various aspects of community life. It offers robust features such as activity planning and tracking, customizable daily menus, and communication modules to ensure seamless interaction among residents, families, and staff. The platform also includes a rich media library, digital photo albums, and in-room media delivery, enhancing the overall resident experience. Tools like pulse surveys, a reservation system, and staff appreciation modules improve operational efficiency and staff morale, creating a more cohesive and supportive environment.

One of Quiltt's standout features is the innovative "Add to Quiltt" functionality, which allows senior living communities to easily integrate any content provider into the platform. This flexibility ensures that communities can tailor their Quiltt experience to include a wide range of personalized and engaging content, further enhancing resident satisfaction and community engagement.

About Coro Health:

Established in 2009 with its headquarters in Austin, Texas, Coro Health has risen to become the leading provider of clinically proven music and faith streaming services tailored specifically for the healthcare sector. The company prides itself on offering a comprehensive, fully licensed, cloud-based streaming solution that is commercial-free and allows for unlimited usage across various healthcare demographics. For additional information about Coro Health and its offerings, please visit www.corohealth.com or view our introductory video at https://youtu.be/wV74vUDP9Ao.

About Quiltt

Quiltt, established in 2021, is a technology company with a mission to connect the lives of seniors and their families. We're building products that help senior living communities engage with residents, improve care, and build trust from the ground up. Quiltt's mobile apps allow staff members to send messages or pictures straight to resident phones or tablets as well as receive alerts when they need assistance. In-room screens help manage activities by displaying information about them in common areas for all to see. And digital signage helps residents feel connected by sharing updates on events happening inside and outside of the community. For additional information about Quiltt and its offerings, please visit https://www.quiltt.com

