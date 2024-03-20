Primrose Retirement Communities and Coro Health Announce Partnership in Therapeutic Music and Spiritual Wellness

Coro Health Therapeutic Music and Spiritual Support MusicFirst, FaithFirst, CARE Radio, Sing-Along

Partnership brings clinically proven therapeutic music and spiritual support programming to Primrose premier senior living communities

AUSTIN, TEXASA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AUSTIN, Texas – Today, Coro Health and Primrose Retirement Communities announced a partnership that will provide therapeutic music and spiritual support for their senior living communities across seventeen states.

The partnership expands on Primrose's mission of relentless improvement to bring modern wellness solutions and a person-centered care approach to their senior living population.

By integrating Coro Health's MusicFirst™ and FaithFirst™ into resident care plans, Primrose further establishes itself as a company committed to leveraging technology and science to help seniors enjoy a happy, healthy lifestyle.

The partnership introduces a new era of personalized, digital care solutions, leveraging Coro Health’s array of therapeutic programs, including the newest entertainment offerings of CARE Radio and Senior Sing-Along. These services demonstrate the power of individualized music and spiritual support for each resident, fostering an environment of healing, comfort, and joy.

“Primrose Retirement Communities is so pleased to now have Coro Health's resources available for all residents. We are especially delighted to have Coro Health's programs available for residents living in our Silver Lace Memory Care by Primrose neighborhoods, knowing that both music and spiritual pursuits can prompt such powerful memory connections. We look forward to a long and beneficial relationship with Coro Health,” stated Melanie Perry, Primrose Home Office Memory Care Coordinator, M.S., CDP, CADDCT, CMDCP.

Highlights of Coro Health’s Innovative Wellness Solutions:

MusicFirst: A groundbreaking complete engagement music solution with a vast library spanning eight decades, designed to cater to both communal and individual preferences. Its patented Music Prescription Builder™ technology curates dynamic therapeutic music programs, music trivia, karaoke, enhancing dining, social events, activities, and personal needs within daily living.

FaithFirst: A bespoke spiritual support service offering over 1,000 hours of content across seven faith traditions. It's crafted to nurture the spiritual well-being of individuals in healthcare settings, featuring sermons, prayers, meditations, education, and sacred texts.

CARE Radio: An exclusive selection of 50+ genre-based radio stations, free from commercials or DJ interruptions, powered by the Music Prescription Builder™ technology. It features a broad range of music from iconic artists across generations.

Senior Sing-Along: A unique collection of over 1,500 karaoke-style songs tailored for long-term care residents, proven to boost memory recall, respiratory function, cognitive sharpness, and overall mood.

About Primrose Retirement Communities

Primrose Retirement Communities was founded in 1989 based on the premise that a retirement community must reward its residents with value, comfort, security, and convenience for independent living, assisted living and memory care communities. The objective of each Primrose community is to provide a comfortable, convenient, secure, and enjoyable environment for seniors. Primrose has 34 locations in 17 states and is based in Aberdeen, South Dakota. http://www.primroseretirement.com

About Coro Health

Established in 2009 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Coro Health has emerged as the leading provider of music and faith streaming services, specifically tailored for the healthcare sector. The company prides itself on offering a comprehensive, fully licensed, clinically proven, cloud-based streaming solution. This solution is commercial-free and supports unlimited usage across various healthcare demographics. Coro Health's flagship product, MusicFirst, stands out in the contemporary healthcare community as the preferred music platform. It features a unique Music Prescription Builder™, developed by an expert team of music therapists, designers, and neuroscientists. This innovative tool creates personalized music programs for individuals, considering their personal history, health conditions, and targeted therapeutic outcomes. For additional information about Coro Health and its offerings, please visit www.corohealth.com or view our introductory video at https://youtu.be/wV74vUDP9Ao