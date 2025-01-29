AI in real estate is nearly “ubiquitous” as 87% of agents today use artificial intelligence, new Delta AI Survey reveals

5 Most Popular Uses of AI by Real Estate Agents Number of agents using AI in real estate 2025 Delta Media AI Survey: Demographics Michael Minard is CEO and owner of Delta Media Group and a leading voice for responsible AI in real estate.

87% of real estate brokerage leaders reveal that their agents are actively using AI tools, a 7% increase in adoption from last year, reports Delta Media.

AI is no longer a new shiny object; it’s fast become an irreplaceable tool for brokerages and agents alike.” — Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media Group

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly nine-in-ten real estate brokerage leaders report that their agents are actively using AI tools, underscoring a dramatic 7% increase in adoption from last year, according to a new survey on artificial intelligence released by Delta Media.

The 2025 Delta Real Estate Leadership AI Survey reveals that the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in real estate has become nearly ubiquitous.Michael Minard Delta

Yet while adoption accelerates, concerns over risks tied to AI have significantly eased, with the number of leaders "very worried" about safeguards dropping by eight percentage points since 2024.

“AI is no longer a new shiny object; it’s fast become an irreplaceable tool for brokerages and agents alike,” said Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media Group. “This year’s findings show AI is more integrated across brokerage operations, growing beyond marketing and content creation to areas like customer support and administrative automation.”

The survey, conducted with over 100 residential brokerage leaders collectively responsible for more than half of all US real estate transactions last year, underscores a remarkable year in AI adoption and sentiment.

Leaders rated AI’s current importance to the industry at 5.9 out of 10, up from 5.0 in 2024, with expectations for AI’s future importance rising to 7.2 out of 10 – a 22% increase over current levels.

Key findings from the 2025 Delta Real Estate Leadership AI Survey:

• Broader adoption across all demographics: Age-based differences in AI usage have disappeared, signaling mainstream adoption across all age groups. “AI is no longer just for younger agents – agents of all ages are using AI today,” Minard pointed out. Gender gaps have also narrowed, with over 87% of male leaders and 82.6% of female leaders reporting active AI use within their brokerages.

“Last year, a greater percentage of female leaders utilized AI in their brokerages than male leaders (85.3% versus 70.4%). Male leaders have closed that gap,” Minard said.

• Top use cases for AI: Creating property descriptions remains the leading application, but brokerages are increasingly leveraging AI for digital marketing, client communications, data analysis, and automating administrative tasks. Operational efficiency has become a driving force behind AI integration.

• Easing risk concerns: The percentage of leaders highly concerned about AI risks fell from 50.4% in 2024 to 42.2% in 2025. Leaders of larger brokerages with higher transaction volumes report the least concern, citing better access to resources and safeguards.

• Operational shift: Brokerages are moving away from purely marketing-focused AI applications to broader operational uses. This maturation of AI strategies reflects a shift toward holistic technology integration.

Profiles of AI adoption:

• Most likely to adopt AI: Medium to large brokerages (101-500 agents; $101-$500 million in transaction volume) lead in adoption, leveraging scale and resources to implement AI effectively.

• Least likely to adopt AI: Smaller brokerages (fewer than 20 agents; under $50 million in transaction volume) face barriers such as resource constraints, limiting adoption despite AI’s growing accessibility.

What’s next for AI in real estate

Real estate leaders anticipate that 2025 will mark a turning point for AI, with trends pointing to expanded use in administrative automation and customer service applications.

“The Delta survey highlights a growing belief that AI will redefine operational efficiency, helping brokerages navigate economic and market challenges with greater agility in 2025,” added Minard.

Survey methodology

Over 100 real estate broker-owners and brokerage top-level management responded in December 2024. Demographics: 72% were male, 23% female, and 5% chose not to answer. Forty-eight percent were at least 60 years old, 31% were 50-59, 15% were 40-49, and 6% were 39 or younger. For brokerage size, 17% have more than 1,000 agents, 12% have 500 to 1,000 agents, 34% have 101 to 500 agents, 25% have 21 to 100 agents, and 12% have 20 or fewer agents. Brokerages with transactions totaling more than $5 billion were 12% of respondents, $1-$5 billion 30%, over $500 million to $1 billion 14%, over $100 million to $500 million 22%, $50-$100 million 14% and less than $50 million 8%.

For a copy of the 2025 Delta Real Estate Leadership AI Survey results, visit https://bit.ly/deltaAI.

About Delta Media Group

Delta Media Group, Inc. is America’s largest family-owned real estate technology provider for brokerages. Located in Canton, Ohio, it is the inventor of DeltaNET, known as the industry’s most advanced CRM-based, all-in-one digital marketing platform. One of the largest real estate technology solutions firms in the US, Delta Media is the trusted technology partner for more than 80 LeadingRE Affiliates and over 50 top-ranked brokerages nationwide. Discover more at deltamediagroup.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.