Colorado Career Advising Tool Empowers Nearly 10,000 Residents Across 60 Counties

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In collaboration with the Colorado Department of Education, Indigo Education Company is proud to announce the impactful reach of the Colorado Career Advising (CCA) Tool. Since its launch in January 2024, the CCA Tool has guided nearly 10,000 individuals across 60 counties through its comprehensive 10-minute self-awareness survey, assisting residents of all ages in navigating their career paths.The CCA Tool is designed to be an all-in-one solution for career seekers, offering:- DISC and Motivator Survey: A quick self-assessment to help users gain self-awareness and better understand their career preferences and needs.- Getting Started Guide: A six-step guide to assist users in creating a personalized career action plan.- Insights into Career Pathways: Integrated local labor market data to explore the prospects and earning potential of chosen careers.- Curated Education and Training Resources: Resources to support various paths, including college, apprenticeships, or direct entry into the workforce.The platform serves a diverse audience, including school counselors, workforce center advisors, higher education advisors, and community non-profit staff. It is continually updated to meet the evolving needs of users, ensuring relevant and effective career guidance.As we move into 2025, the CCA Tool remains available and free for all Colorado residents seeking to transition in their careers. Whether you're a student exploring future opportunities or an adult considering a career change, the CCA Tool offers personalized guidance to help you achieve your goals.For more information and to begin your career journey, visit www.coloradocareeradvising.com

