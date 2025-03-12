Indigo Education Company and Song An Expand Partnership to Transform Career Development in Vietnam

Collaboration expands self-awareness and career guidance tools for students, professionals, and educators in Vietnam

This partnership has provided Vietnamese people with access to a valuable and science-backed tool, allowing them to build a stronger foundation for their academic and career development.” — Phoenix Ho, Co-founder of Song An

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indigo Education Company is excited to announce the continued growth of its partnership with Song An, furthering their shared mission of empowering students, career consultants, and professionals with cutting-edge self-awareness and career development tools. Since the launch of this collaboration, Indigo and Song An have successfully brought innovative assessments, career advising resources, and professional training to a growing number of individuals across Vietnam.Building on a strong foundation of impact, 2024 saw significant milestones in Indigo and Song An’s partnership:- 204 Indigo Assessments delivered to students, teachers, and career consultants, helping them gain deeper self-awareness and career clarity.- 74 young professionals engaged with Indigo’s resources to refine their career paths.- 20 career consultants completed the IEC Certification 1 course and participated in a peer-learning workshop, enhancing their ability to guide students and professionals through career exploration.Phoenix Ho, Co-founder of Song An, emphasized the importance of the collaboration with Indigo Education Company, “this exclusive partnership has provided Vietnamese people with access to a valuable and science-backed tool, allowing them to gain a holistic understanding of themselves and build a stronger foundation for their academic and career development.”In addition to expanding career guidance, Indigo and Song An have strengthened relationships with key institutions, including:- British University Vietnam (BUV), Fulbright University Vietnam (FUV), and PISA International Languages Consultancy ensure quality in helping students explore themselves by providing Indigo tools combined with debriefing on the Indigo report by trained career consultants.- Mondelez training initiative, where Indigo tools were integrated into a program for 20 middle managers and 7 Heads of Functions in Customer Service and Logistics.Looking ahead to 2025, the partnership aims to:- Expand Indigo’s reach to new student and professional groups.- Establish new collaborations in study abroad and language learning sectors.- Certify and collaborate with more career consultants to extend the impact of Indigo tools.Indigo Education Company and Song An are committed to fostering career success through self-awareness, skill-building, and professional development. As the partnership continues to grow, both organizations look forward to making an even greater impact in the coming year.***********About Song AnSong An is a pioneering social enterprise in Vietnam dedicated to career education and consulting. Song An empowers learners and workers to be autonomous in their career development journeys (WHY) through a science-backed career services model (WHAT) delivered by Vietnam’s largest network of trained career practitioners (HOW). Our career services are tailor-made for each customer group and delivered in a pyramid model with foundational Career Resources, intermediate Courses/ Programs, and top-tier Consulting/ Supervision to ensure accessibility. Learn more at https://huongnghiepsongan.com/ About Indigo Education CompanyIndigo Education Company is a Colorado-based, woman-owned small business dedicated to empowering students and educators through self-awareness. Since 2013, Indigo has partnered with schools and educational organizations worldwide, providing cutting-edge career advising tools, assessments, and professional development. Our mission is to help individuals discover their strengths, explore meaningful career paths, and develop the skills they need for lifelong success. Learn more at www.IndigoEducationCompany.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.