Colorado Career Advising Tool Reveals Top Career Interests of Colorado Students

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indigo Education Company is excited to share new insights from the Colorado Career Advising (CCA) Tool , which has helped nearly 10,000 Coloradans explore career paths since its launch in January 2024. The latest data from the CCA Tool highlights the top ten careers most frequently explored by students statewide, providing a snapshot of evolving workforce interests and industry demands.Top 10 Careers Favorited by K-12 Students in the CCA Tool:1. Registered Nurses (SOC 29-1141)2. Graphic Designers (SOC 27-1024)3. Detectives and Criminal Investigators (SOC 33-3021)4. Fine Artists, Including Painters, Sculptors, and Illustrators (SOC 27-1013)5. Electricians (SOC 47-2111)6. Photographers (SOC 27-4021)7. Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Mechanics and Installers (SOC 49-9021)8. Childcare Workers (SOC 39-9011)9. Marriage and Family Therapists (SOC 21-1013)10. Craft Artists (SOC 27-1012)The CCA Tool data reflects strong interest in careers that align with both passion-driven fields and high-demand industries. Notably, healthcare and skilled trades are prominently represented, with Registered Nurses, Electricians, and HVAC Mechanics and Installers ranking among the top selections. These careers correspond to some of the fastest-growing sectors in Colorado:- Healthcare: The demand for Registered Nurses (RNs) continues to rise across Colorado, with acute shortages in rural areas and growing employment opportunities in hospitals, clinics, and home health services.- Skilled Trades: Electricians (SOC 47-2111) and HVAC Mechanics and Installers (SOC 49-9021) are critical in Colorado’s booming construction and energy sectors. With an increasing emphasis on sustainable energy solutions and infrastructure growth, skilled trades offer stable, well-paying career paths.- Early Childhood Education: Colorado faces a childcare workforce crisis, with a pressing need for Childcare Workers (SOC 39-9011) to support families and early learning centers statewide. The state's investment in universal preschool programs has amplified the demand for trained professionals in this field.“Seeing such a strong interest in healthcare and skilled trades careers reaffirms the importance of providing accessible career exploration tools like the CCA Tool,” said Sheri Smith, CEO of Indigo Education Company. “Our goal is to empower students and job seekers with the self-awareness and resources needed to make informed career decisions that align with both personal strengths and workforce opportunities.”_________________About the Colorado Career Advising ToolLaunched in January 2024 in collaboration with the Colorado Department of Education, the Colorado Career Advising (CCA) Tool is a free, statewide resource designed to help residents of all ages explore career pathways. The tool offers:- A 10-minute self-awareness assessment (DISC and motivators)- Personalized career matches based on strengths and interests- Real-time job listings and labor market data- Education and training pathways, including apprenticeships- Free online courses and resources on job search skills, resumes, networking, and interviews- Links to state workforce resources and classroom activities for educatorsLearn more at www.coloradocareeradvising.com About Indigo Education CompanyIndigo Education Company is a Colorado-based, woman-owned small business dedicated to empowering students and educators through self-awareness. Since 2013, Indigo has partnered with schools and educational organizations nationwide, including developing the Colorado Department of Education’s ColoradoCareerAdvising.com platform. Indigo’s research-driven approach and innovative tools provide students with the insights needed to build meaningful and successful career paths aligned with their unique strengths. Indigo also provides engaging professional development for educational leaders, counselors, and teachers, enhancing teamwork, personalized learning, and organizational growth.Learn more at www.indigoeducationcompany.com

