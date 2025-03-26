Chase County Schools Partners with Indigo Education Company to Empower Students for Future Success

Chase County Schools students will gain access to Indigo’s innovative assessments, personalized career matching, and strengths-based education resources.

At Chase County Schools, we strive to provide opportunities to help students understand themselves, explore careers that align with their strengths, and develop confidence to pursue their passions.” — Jacci Paisley, Guidance Counselor

IMPERIAL, NE, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indigo Education Company is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Chase County Schools , reinforcing a shared commitment to equipping students with the tools they need to build fulfilling futures. Through this collaboration, students will gain access to Indigo’s innovative assessments, personalized career matching, and strengths-based education resources.Chase County Schools, known for its dedication to academic excellence and student success, continuously seeks forward-thinking solutions to prepare students for the ever-evolving workforce. By integrating Indigo’s self-awareness and career exploration tools, students will be empowered to make informed decisions about their educational and professional paths.Jacci Paisley, Guidance Counselor at Chase County Schools, emphasized the significance of this partnership, stating: "We are excited to bring Indigo’s resources to our students. At Chase County Schools, we strive to provide opportunities that help students understand themselves, explore careers that align with their strengths, and develop the confidence to pursue their passions."Randy Vlasin, Agricultural Education Instructor at Chase County Schools and Future Farmers of America (FFA) advisor, relates his experience in working with Indigo resources: “I have used Indigo resources in training students and teachers. The assessments provide insights into an individual’s natural strengths, communication styles and internal motivators. I’ve seen how students armed with this knowledge can begin to chart a course of personal growth and career success.”Indigo Education Company also recognizes the importance of Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathways and is committed to supporting students pursuing careers in those areas. By leveraging advanced technology and exciting opportunities in CTE, students can explore fulfilling careers that contribute to the future of agriculture and natural resources, communication, health & human services, business and skilled trades.Chase County Schools and Indigo share a vision of supporting communities and preparing students for success beyond the classroom. By helping students understand their unique strengths, motivations, and career opportunities, we empower them to make meaningful choices for their futures.*****About Chase County SchoolsChase County Schools, located in Imperial, Nebraska, is dedicated to creating exceptional opportunities, fostering strong relationships, and empowering students to succeed. With a district-wide student-to-teacher ratio of 16:1 and a commitment to 1:1 technology integration from kindergarten through 12th grade, the school ensures personalized attention and modern learning experiences for all students. The progressive Board of Education, outstanding facilities, and a youth-centered community further enhance the educational environment. Students at Chase County Schools benefit from a differentiated English Language Arts program that accelerates readers and a variety of successful extracurricular activities, including vibrant CTE Student organizations offered at Chase County Schools such as FFA, FBLA and FCCLA.About Indigo Education CompanyIndigo Education Company is a Colorado-based, woman-owned small business dedicated to empowering students and educators through self-awareness. Since 2013, Indigo has partnered with schools and educational organizations nationwide, providing cutting-edge career advising tools, assessments, and professional development. Our mission is to help students discover their strengths, explore meaningful career paths, and develop the skills they need for lifelong success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.