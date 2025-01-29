Northbound I-17 weekend closure (Feb. 7-10) set in north Phoenix
PHOENIX – A weekend closure of northbound I-17 in north Phoenix is scheduled Feb. 7-10 for some of the last work needed for a pavement improvement project south of State Route 74/Carefree Highway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
ADOT has scheduled four weekend closures for final bridge and pavement improvements, including this one:
- Northbound I-17 closed between Loop 303 and SR 74/Carefree Highway from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10. Eastbound Loop 303 traffic approaching I-17 will be limited to a right turn onto southbound I-17 (no traffic crossing under I-17). DETOUR: Allow extra travel time. Northbound I-17 traffic exiting at Loop 303 traffic will detour on the northbound frontage road to SR 74 to reach I-17. Note: To limit delays for you and others use this primary detour route, even if a navigation app suggests another route. Avoid using local streets east of I-17 that are not designed to handle freeway traffic.
The much-needed project to improve the pavement along I-17 between Happy Valley Road and State Route 74 has removed the old, worn top layer of asphalt pavement, and the concrete pavement beneath it has undergone a treatment known as diamond grinding. The current schedule calls for three additional weekend closures:
- Southbound I-17 closed between Loop 303 and Happy Valley Road from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17.
- Northbound I-17 closed between Happy Valley Road and Loop 303 from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, to 5 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
- Southbound I-17 closed between SR 74/Carefree Highway and Loop 303 from 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, to 5 a.m. Monday, March 3.
The closure schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. The improvement work already has created a safer, smoother and longer lasting surface along 6 miles of I-17 north of Happy Valley Road. Work on the project started in May 2024.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the AZ511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
