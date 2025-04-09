Loop 202 East (Santan) on-ramp at Gilbert Rd closes Friday night (April 11)

PHOENIX – The eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) on-ramp at Gilbert Road in the Southeast Valley is scheduled to close for approximately 60 days starting at 11:30 p.m. Friday, April 11. The closure will allow crews to reconstruct the ramp as part of the Arizona Department of Transportation's Loop 202 widening project in Chandler and Gilbert.

Drivers should consider using the eastbound Loop 202 on-ramps at Cooper or Lindsay roads while the entrance ramp at Gilbert Road is closed.

Meanwhile, the westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Gilbert Road is currently scheduled to reopen to traffic by 11 p.m. Saturday, April 26. The reconstruction of that ramp will soon be in its final stage.

The $200 million Loop 202 Improvement Project is adding lanes and interchange improvements along 8 miles of Loop 202 between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Val Vista Drive in Chandler and Gilbert.

This project is funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated half-cent sales tax that Maricopa County voters approved in 2004. The project is scheduled under the Regional Transportation Plan managed by the Maricopa Association of Governments, the metropolitan planning organization for the Greater Phoenix region.