A Safe Haven for Newborns Seeks to End Infant Abandonment

The Abandonment of a Child is the Cruelest Form of Abuse

The preconceived notion that a person who abandons a newborn is an underprivileged teenager is misleading.” — Nick Silverio, Founder of A Safe Haven for Newborns

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Child abandonment is escalating worldwide. In the United States, over 7,000 children are abandoned annually; Columbia and Venezuela have thousands of abandoned children per year; and Brazil acknowledges child abandonment as one of its main social problems, per a recent article in “The Encyclopedia of World Problems and Human Potential.”In Florida, A Safe Haven for Newborns is at the forefront of addressing the problem of infant abandonment. The nonprofit seeks to address the escalating problem of infant abandonment by providing non-judgmental help and resources. “The preconceived notion that a person who abandons a newborn is an underprivileged teenager is misleading. Our experience of over 24 years shows that this is a tragedy crossing all categories of age, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status,” said Nick Silverio, Founder of A Safe Haven for Newborns. Since its inception 24 years ago, the Foundation has seen a decrease in infant abandonment in the state of Florida. To date 421 newborns have been saved —411 in Florida, nine in other states, and one in Honduras.The program is designed to saves two lives, the mother and newborn . It provides the mother with the resources she needs prior to giving birth allowing her to make an informed decision that is in the best interest of her unborn child and hers. The Foundation does not charge for any of the services offered.The new Florida law, passed July 1, 2024, increased the surrender age from seven to 30 days whereby a parent can anonymously surrender the infant no questions asked at any of the participating hospitals or 24/7 staffed fire/EMS stations displaying the Safe Haven for Newborns signage and surrendered in the arms of a staff member. The law continues to protect the parents from criminal prosecution unless there is actual or suspected child abuse or neglect.A Safe Haven for Newborns offers referral services across all 67 Florida counties. Some of the referral services A Safe Haven for Newborns offers include, but not limited to, temporary shelter, maternity homes, counseling, health-related issues, transportation to pre-natal care appointments, providing newborn necessities, help with abuse issues, suicide prevention, connecting them with Medicaid and other government programs, or information on adoption. It offers a 24/7 multi-lingual confidential helpline and information through its website, www.asafehavenfornewborns.com . The Foundation offers web-based training to the healthcare professionals, at no cost to them, on the steps to follow when a newborn is surrendered.A Safe Haven for Newborns has served as the Florida Safe Haven Program since 2001, providing direct assistance to over 7000 women and saving more than 421 newborn infants, now living with forever families. A key component to the success of the program is the unique partnership, extending more than 24 years, with Fire, EMS, Hospitals, The Department of Children and Families, Law Enforcement, Social Services and many other agencies. Watch a short video on our partnership.Identified as a national model program in savings newborns from abandonment and assisting pregnant teens and women in crisis, A Safe Haven for Newborns has assisted other states and countries to develop similar programs that work in their communities.ABOUT THE GLORIA M. SILVERIO FOUNDATIONThe Gloria M. Silverio Foundation 501(c)3, A Safe Haven for Newborns, is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 by Nick Silverio. A Safe Haven for Newborns assists girls/women facing an unexpected pregnancy — saving two lives — in complete anonymity, protecting her right to privacy. Visit us at: www.asafehavenfornewborns.com.

Partnership: A Safe Haven for Newborns, Hospitals, Fire & EMS

