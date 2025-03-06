A Safe Haven for Newborns, The Safety Net for Mothers in Crisis

A Safe Haven for Newborns. Helping mothers and safely placing newborns in caring arms. Newborn sleeping peacefully in caring arms. A Safe Haven for Newborns Signage designating hospitals, fire and EMS stations as Safe Haven.

Together We Can Make a Difference by Providing the Help They Need

A Safe Haven for Newborns has been working diligently to protect the life of the unborn child. And, the only way to protect the infant is to ensure the mother feels safe and is taken care of.” — Nick Silverio, Founder of A Safe Haven for Newborns

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation, 501 C3, d/b/a/ A Safe Haven for Newborns, is the safety net a pregnant teen or woman needs when she is facing an unplanned pregnancy and feels alone. Through education, grassroots community involvement, and direct assistance, A Safe Haven for Newborns can reach these women in crisis and offer them the help they need. Their national 24/7 multi-lingual confidential helpline is the lifeline of the foundation.Confidentiality is at the very core of A Safe Haven for Newborns. No names of the mothers or of the locations will ever be shared with the public. No announcements of a saved newborn will be publicized. When a distressed teen or woman reaches out for help, the only question asked is “ how can we help ”. Based on the information she shares, she will be given the support she needs. From referring her to a maternity home or shelter, pre-natal care, counseling, other health-related issues, referring her to the nearest hospital if she is ready to give birth, and information on adoption are just a few of the services and support available to her. The Foundation’s mission is to provide the information and support she needs to make her own decision about what is best for her and her unborn baby."For the past 24 years, A Safe Haven for Newborns has been working diligently to protect the life of the unborn child. And, the only way to protect the infant is to ensure the mother feels safe and is taken care of," said Nick Silverio, Founder of A Safe Haven for Newborns. To date, 424 newborns (414 in Florida, nine in other states, one in Honduras) are growing up in a loving home with their adoptive parents; and the birth mother has been given a chance to continue with her life knowing that she gave her newborn a very special gift, the gift of life and family.A Safe Haven for Newborns believes that the best, healthy approach is direct surrender . For the birth mother, placing her infant in the arms of trained medical personnel at a hospital, fire station, or EMS station will give her the peace of mind she needs to know that her baby is in safe hands. The trained professional can provide the mother immediate care or give her information on how she can get counseling services. They can also gather critical healthcare information regarding the newborn, such as family medical history, that could affect the infant.All hospitals, fire and EMS stations display the Safe Haven for Newborns signage designating them as a safe haven. Signage is provided at no charge to the hospitals and firehouses. The Foundation also provides the medical personnel with the training to know what to do when a newborn is surrendered.The Foundation receives over 2,000 calls annually asking for help. Sometimes the birth mother changes her mind after surrendering her infant. When this has happened, A Safe Haven for Newborns will work with the birth mother to reinstate her parental rights. There have been other cases where the mother will reach out to A Safe Haven for Newborns months after the surrender period has passed and they will work with her to provide the help she needs. They can refer her to a counselor or provide baby items to make sure they are both taken care of. In Florida, a newborn may be surrendered in the arms of a trained medical professional at a hospital or manned fire/EMS station 30-days or younger with no legal repercussions.For more information on Safe Haven for Newborns, please visit the A Safe Haven for Newborns website.ABOUT THE GLORIA M. SILVERIO FOUNDATIONThe Gloria M. Silverio Foundation 501(c)3, A Safe Haven for Newborns, is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 by Nick Silverio. A Safe Haven for Newborns assists girls/women facing an unexpected pregnancy — saving two lives — in complete anonymity, protecting her right to privacy. For information, visit asafehavenfornewborns.com.

Fire/EMS Story

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.