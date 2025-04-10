At A Safe Haven for Newborns Everyone is Helped

A Safe Haven for Newborns. Helping mothers and safely placing newborns in caring arms. Unplanned pregnancy? You are not alone, A Safe Haven for Newborns can help. You are not alone. Help is just a phone call away.

Every Call is Confidential, No Questions Asked or Judged

We believed from the beginning if only one life was saved, all our efforts would be worthwhile.” — Nick Silverio, Founder

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation, 501(c)(3), d/b/a A Safe Haven for Newborns, is a lifeline for teens and women who unexpectedly find themselves pregnant and feeling isolated by society. Receiving over 2,000 calls annually, the Foundation’s national 24/7 multilingual confidential helpline is the lifeline for these expectant mothers. The program is designed to save two lives, the mother and newborn. It provides the mother with the resources she needs prior to giving birth, allowing her to make an informed decision that is in the best interest of her unborn child and hers. The Foundation does not charge for any of the services offered.To date, 425 lives have been given a chance at life — 413 in Florida, nine in other states and one in Honduras; over 6,000 teens and women helped in their time of need. “We believed from the beginning if only one life was saved, all our efforts would be worthwhile,” said Nick Silverio, Founder.After a call is received at the helpline desk , and the needs of the expectant mother are known, Safe Haven for Newborns offers the mother the support and guidance she needs in their respective state. From providing shelter, referrals to counseling services, pre-natal care and transportation to doctors’ appointments, help with abuse issues and suicide prevention, to providing newborn necessities and information on adoption are just a few of the services available to her.Identified as a national model program for saving newborns from abandonment and assisting pregnant teens and women in crisis, A Safe Haven for Newborns has assisted other states and countries to develop similar programs that work for their communities. They were instrumental in helping Panama pass its own safe haven law. Silverio is in communication with a religious organization in Sri Lanka and key hospital personnel in South Africa to develop a similar program in their countries.For more information on how you can make a difference in the life of an unborn child, visit A Safe Haven for Newborns website ABOUT THE GLORIA M. SILVERIO FOUNDATIONThe Gloria M. Silverio Foundation 501(c)(3), A Safe Haven for Newborns, is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 by Nick Silverio. A Safe Haven for Newborns assists teens/women facing an unexpected pregnancy — saving two lives — in complete anonymity, protecting her right to privacy. Visit us at: asafehavenfornewborns.com.

Safe Haven Young Mother

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.