A Safe Haven for Newborns Reunites Firefighters with Baby Hope 21 Years Later

A Different Type of Family Reunion

Please take care of my baby. It’s the only way.” — Birth Mom

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gloria M. Silverio Foundation, 501 C3, d/b/a A Safe Haven for Newborns , was founded 24 years ago by Nick Silverio with the sole mission of ending infant abandonment. The Foundation helps teens and women facing an unplanned pregnancy with the support they need.On June 12, 2003, the Safe Haven for Newborns Helpline operator transferred a call to Nick from a young distressed mother who had recently given birth. He listened carefully to her and shared with her how A Safe Haven for Newborns could help her and her newborn infant. After weighing her choices, she decided the best and safest option for her newborn was to safely surrender her in the arms of a trained medical professional.Two days later, on June 15, Father’s Day, the firefighters of Deerfield Station 66 heard a faint knock at their door . When Driver/Engineer Jim Burge opened the door, he was surprised to see a young woman cradling a small bundle in her arms. She looked up and simply said, “Please take care of my baby. It’s the only way,” handed him the infant and the diaper bag, then turned around and left.Although they had all received the training A Safe Have for Newborns offers on how to receive a surrendered infant, they never expected that they would be accepting one. But their training kicked in. They knew they could ask general questions regarding health issues and if she needed help; no personal information. Burge handed the infant to Lieutenant Chris Florea, and he stepped outside the firehouse and called out to her. All he wanted was to know if she was alright. The mother stopped briefly, looked back, then walked away. “I think we were all in shock. You train for so many situations, but receiving a Safe Haven baby is one of those things you think will never happen. It’s life-changing,” said Florea.“This was an incredibly courageous decision. We don’t know the circumstances that led the mom to this, but whatever they were, she made the right decision,” said Burge. Some people have a preconceived notion of these mothers being down on their luck, disheveled, living on the streets, or who knows what, but this was not her case. Infant abandonment crosses all categories of age, ethnicity, and economic status. Before taking the baby to the hospital for further medical examination, they gave her the name of Baby Hope.On June 17, two days after Baby Hope was surrendered, the birth mother called the Helpline once more. She spoke to Nick and told him she had two letters. One was for the adoptive parents, the other for the baby to be read to her when she was older. Nick met with her at a local church to accept the letters. It was a very emotional moment for both of them and he assured her that her baby was well taken care of.For several years Florea searched for Baby Hope but always came upon a dead end. Baby Hope had made a very meaningful impact on their lives, and he was curious to learn what had become of her. Recently, when they were taking the Safe Haven for Newborns refresher course online, he came across a story about a surrendered baby called Gloria Hope. Picking up the phone, he contacted Silverio, who then reached out to Lori Lewis, Gloria Hope’s adoptive mother. Nick and the Lewis family have stayed in close contact and Gloria Hope refers to him as her Uncle Nick. The Lewis’s now live in Kentucky, and Lori reached out to Lieutenant Florea and the Deerfield Station 66 firefighters — all of them were still at the same station. And, the start of a beautiful friendship was born.During the annual A Wonderland in Safe Haven Gala, Nick had arranged for the firefighters and Gloria Hope and her family to meet. Gloria Hope, now 21, is in her senior year of college, where she is studying Criminal Justice and Social Work.She has always known she was adopted and treasures the letter her birth mother wrote to her. On her birthday every year she reads the letter. Gloria shared that the letter explains in great detail why she gave her up. In part, it reads, “It’s not that I didn’t love you. It’s not that I didn’t care. I just could not care properly for a baby. I wanted you to have a great chance at life, with a loving family,” quoted Gloria Hope from the letter. Gloria Hope’s family just got a little bigger. “She has an extended family. She is part of the fire service now. We are all her brothers and sisters,” said Florea.In a small way, the firefighters had a link to her birth mother, so for Gloria Hope, it provided some level of closure.To date, 424 lives have been given a chance at life — 412 in Florida, nine in other states and one in Honduras; over 6,000 girls and women helped in their time of need/crisis. “We believed from the beginning if only one life was saved, all of our efforts would be worthwhile,” said Nick Silverio, Founder. To learn more about A Safe Haven for Newborns and the services they offer , please visit their website.ABOUT THE GLORIA M. SILVERIO FOUNDATIONThe Gloria M. Silverio Foundation 501(c)3, A Safe Haven for Newborns, is a nonprofit organization founded in 2001 by Nick Silverio. A Safe Haven for Newborns assists girls/women facing an unexpected pregnancy — saving two lives — in complete anonymity, protecting her right to privacy. For information, visit asafehavenfornewborns.com.

