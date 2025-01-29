ZUGU Builds Hope and Play in Colombia: Empowering Communities Through iPad Case Sales

The new community space at Santa Rosa Community Center, Colombia

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZUGU , a leading innovator in premium iPad cases, is proud to announce the completion of a new outdoor recreational area for children and families in Colombia, funded through its partnership with Children International . This milestone continues ZUGU’s mission to drive positive change and give back to underserved communities.In 2021, ZUGU supported the rebuilding of a community center in Colombia, a project that was only the beginning of its impact in the region. Since then, the company has donated over $1 million to Children International, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children in need. Most recently, these donations funded the creation of a safe and vibrant outdoor space around the community center.A Space for Connection and GrowthThe newly constructed outdoor area provides a much-needed safe haven for children and families. Designed with shade, seating, and playground equipment, the space encourages physical activity, creativity, and social interaction. It fosters community connections and creates opportunities for families to form lasting bonds in an environment that promotes well-being.“We are thrilled to see the positive impact this project will have on families in Colombia,” said Tim Angel, Founder and CEO of ZUGU. “Our goal has always been to create a legacy of giving back, and this new outdoor space is a testament to what can be achieved when businesses align with purpose-driven missions.”ZUGU's Commitment to Purpose-Driven GrowthZUGU’s dedication to giving back extends far beyond designing the best iPad cases. The company’s partnership with Children International exemplifies its commitment to creating lasting, meaningful change in communities worldwide. From financial contributions to hands-on initiatives, ZUGU continually strives to address critical needs and provide resources where they are most needed.“Our partnership with Children International is an integral part of our efforts to support underserved communities and create opportunities for a brighter future,” Angel said. “Projects like this outdoor space are at the heart of what ZUGU stands for — making a difference while building a better tomorrow for generations to come.”A Brighter Future for Colombia’s ChildrenColombia is home to many children living in poverty, with limited access to education and safe recreational spaces. The completion of the outdoor area in 2024 marks another significant step in ZUGU’s efforts to provide these essential resources. The new space will allow children to escape the challenges of daily life and create lasting memories with their families.Join ZUGU in Building a Better TomorrowEvery purchase of a ZUGU case contributes to the company’s charitable initiatives, making it possible to fund projects like the outdoor space in Colombia. By choosing ZUGU, customers not only receive a premium product but also become part of a global effort to uplift communities and improve lives.For more information about ZUGU’s charitable initiatives and products, visit www.zugucase.com About ZUGUZUGU is a leader in premium iPad case design, combining functionality, durability, and style to create products loved by customers worldwide. With a mission to make a positive impact, ZUGU integrates purpose-driven initiatives into its business model, donating a portion of every sale to support charitable projects that transform lives.

