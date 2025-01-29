Governor Hochul Announces $75 Million Executive Budget Plan to Mo...

Governor Kathy Hochul announced in her FY 2026 Executive Budget proposal a $75 million investment aimed at modernizing the Institute for Basic Research in Developmental Disabilities. This Office for People With Developmental Disabilities initiative includes the establishment of a Genomic Core Facility to enhance New York’s research capabilities and expand access for genetic testing. This groundbreaking investment will also fund the renovation of “Building 29,” a previously abandoned structure on the former Willowbrook State School grounds, transforming it into a Center for Learning, commemorating the institution’s role in disability rights history.

“New Yorkers need and deserve access to advanced genomics research to improve therapies for people with developmental disabilities,” Governor Hochul said. “This proposal aims to modernize a community space into a nationally recognized Center for Learning, fostering innovative treatments and educational opportunities while preserving history. I am proud to include this investment in my Executive Budget and I look forward to seeing this campus revitalized as a hub for research and innovation.”

The Institute for Basic Research (IBR) opened in 1968 as the first large-scale institute in the world with a mandate to conduct basic and clinical research into the causes of developmental disabilities. The IBR became part of the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) in 1979. This proposed funding would be the largest single financial commitment to the IBR since it opened nearly 60 years ago and will help re-establish New York as a leader in this field. The proposed Willowbrook Center for Learning provides an opportunity to memorialize the history of Willowbrook as a birthplace of reform while establishing a space for learning about the past and fostering innovation for the future.

The Willowbrook State School was opened on Staten Island in 1947 to house and care for children with developmental disabilities. Census at the school grew to 6,000 children by 1965 making it the largest state institution in the country for people with developmental disabilities. The school made national headlines in 1972 when the deplorable conditions and treatment of the children living there were exposed by journalists Jane Curtin of the Staten Island Advance and Geraldo Rivera. Since its closing in 1987, Willowbrook has symbolized the importance of community inclusion and living with dignity for people with developmental disabilities.

New York State OPWDD Acting Commissioner Willow Baer said, “We are thrilled at the prospect of this investment in the future of people with developmental disabilities and thank Governor Hochul for making this transformation a priority of her administration. New York State’s — and the nation’s — history of institutionalization of people with disabilities is one we continue to learn from every day, making a goal of full community inclusion the heart of everything we do, alongside our self-advocates, families and provider partners. As our nation-leading research arm, the Institute for Basic Research continues to advance our understanding of developmental disabilities, and this investment will allow New York State to be at the forefront of genetic research and testing for the benefit of people with developmental disabilities and their families.”

New York State's Chief Disability Officer Kim Hill Ridley said, “With this proposal, and under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State cements its commitment to improving the lives of New Yorkers with disabilities through cutting-edge research that will serve as a national resource and model for genetic testing. Reimagining the former Willowbrook School campus as a Center for Learning is a fitting project to highlight and learn from our past while remaining focused on the future, especially as it pertains to inclusion and deinstitutionalization.”

State Senator Jessica Scarcella-Spanton said, “As a member of the New York State Senate Disabilities Committee, I’m pleased to see the $75 million investment in the Institute for Basic Research in Developmental Disabilities, which will also enable the establishment of the Willowbrook Center for Learning. This funding marks an important step in ensuring that my constituents, particularly those with disabilities, have access to the care and support they need to live with dignity. These improvements will lead to meaningful, life-changing advancements that will enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities, reinforcing New York’s commitment to the most vulnerable members of our community. I want to thank Governor Hochul, OPWDD, all the advocates, and especially my friend and colleague, Mike Cusick, for his tireless work in championing this effort year after year during his time in the Assembly. I look forward to working alongside OPWDD and the Governor’s office to support my constituents with developmental disabilities and their families throughout this important project.”

State Senator Andrew J. Lanza said, “The Institute for Basic Research has long been a vital resource providing medical, behavioral and research services to people with developmental disabilities. A strong supporter of their important work, I thank Governor Hochul and Acting Commissioner Willow Baer for their commitment to modernizing IBR into a premier center for science and learning for years to come.”

Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara said, “As Chair of the New York State Assembly’s Standing Committee on People with Disabilities, I fully support this investment in modernizing the Institute for Basic Research in Developmental Disabilities. This effort enhances essential research capabilities, expands access to diagnostic tools and advances education and community inclusion, ensuring the Institute remains a leader in progress for individuals with developmental disabilities. It reflects our collective commitment to innovation and the development of resources that empower individuals with developmental disabilities and their families, building a future grounded in dignity, inclusion, and opportunity.”

Assemblymember Charles D. Fall said, “Willowbrook is a symbol of how far we’ve come and how far we can still go. Governor Hochul's $75 million investment honors that journey, turning a painful past into a hopeful future through cutting-edge research and education. It’s personal to me, and I know it’s personal to so many Staten Islanders who carry Willowbrook’s legacy in their hearts.”

Assemblymember Michael W. Reilly said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul and the team at the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities for making this significant investment into our Staten Island community to help drive the next generation of cutting edge scientific research through a refreshed Institute for Basic Research. I also applaud the transformation of the historic Willowbrook site into a Center for Learning — a meaningful step that ensures this property is used to support those in need for generations to come. I look forward to working with my partners throughout government to ensure this vision becomes a reality and serves as a lasting commitment to our community.”

Assemblymember Sam Pirozzolo said, “As Staten Islanders, we have a unique responsibility to lead the way in disability research and care, given the horrific history of the Willowbrook State School. As a legislator, I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Governor on projects that not only benefit my district but all New Yorkers. I am thrilled that New York State is proposing such a significant investment, to continue and expand life-changing research while also honoring the victims of one of the darkest chapters in our history. Thank you to Governor Hochul for this proposal, and to OPWDD and the incredible team at IBR for the work you do every day.”

Staten Island Economic Development President and CEO and Former Assemblymember Michael J. Cusick said, “This $75 million investment for the Institute for Basic Research, the largest in the institution’s history, is a significant investment by the State of New York. With this funding, Governor Hochul has shown the State’s commitment to solidify the history and footprint of the Willowbrook State School, ensuring that the tragedy is never forgotten while strengthening IBR's mission to advance research and improve lives. Staten Islanders are grateful to Governor Hochul for including this proposal in her Executive Budget, which aims to bring critical improvements to IBR while helping re-establish the borough and New York as national leaders in research and innovative treatment for people with developmental disabilities.”

PEF President Wayne Spence said, “Governor Hochul’s investment in IBR is a testament to her recognition of the critical work performed by our members and PEF will work with the Governor to secure this important proposal in the final budget agreement. This funding not only secures the future of IBR but also reinforces the State’s commitment to advancing research and services for developmental disabilities. We are proud to have an administration that values and supports our mission.”

New York City Councilmember David Carr said, This investment in IBR's modernization is not only funding to bring Staten Island to the head of the pack with critical, cutting-edge programs in the field of developmental disabilities and the fight to provide better services for patients and their families. It also represents a new chapter in Staten Island's history. After the closure of the Willowbrook State School, the name became synonymous with the horrors perpetuated there. Now, Willowbrook will have a new meaning, one that represents a brighter future filled with hope for people with developmental disabilities and their families. I want to thank the Governor for making this investment."

Former Willowbrook Resident and Advocate Bernard Carabello said, “It's always good news when New York announces new funding and new directions to benefit people with developmental disabilities. This necessary funding announced today is going towards programming in a building that I actually grew up in as a little boy: Building 29. I arrived at Building 29 on the Willowbrook State School campus at 5 years old. The ward that I was on was split between the day room and dormitory where I slept at night. Many years later, I was able to come back to this campus, now the College of Staten Island, to receive my honorary doctorate. Back when I lived at Willowbrook I could never have imagined that the building I slept in would be used for research to benefit people with developmental disabilities like those who grew up here. I want to thank the Governor for this funding and her efforts to support people with developmental disabilities in New York.”

Family Advocate and Brother of Former Willowbrook Resident Jose Rivera said, “By preserving this history through a Center for Learning, Governor Hochul and Acting Commissioner Willow Baer of OPWDD are making a commitment to us and future generations — a commitment that the mistakes of the past will never be repeated.”

About the Institute for Basic Research in Developmental Disabilities

Through its five mission-focused areas of research encompassing 25 laboratories, the Institute for Basic Research in Developmental Disabilities focuses on the causes of developmental disabilities and furthers the understanding of brain development and pathology. IBR's goals are to provide the means to diagnose, prevent and treat developmental disabilities more effectively.

The Institute also provides extensive, specialized biomedical, psychological and laboratory services to people with developmental disabilities and their families, and educates the public, researchers and health and education professionals regarding the causes, diagnosis, prevention and treatment of developmental disabilities. IBR's George A. Jervis Clinic offers specialized diagnostic and consultative services for children, adolescents and adults with developmental disabilities.