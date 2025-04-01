People First News, March 2025

We unveiled our "Dare to Be You" campaign for National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month at the beginning of March to recognize the contributions and talent that people with developmental disabilities add to their communities. They are homeowners, writers, podcast hosts and more. Thanks to everyone who took part in the campaign and helped us raise awareness! To see a sampling of the many dares that were shared during the month, go to our website using the button below. As we close out the month, it seems fitting to highlight that the National Association of Councils On Developmental Disabilities chose "We’re Here All Year," as the National theme for DDAM in 2025 to emphasize that community, accessibility, and opportunities for people with developmental disabilities should be recognized and championed every day—not just in March. In that same vein, we want our Dare to Be You campaign to inspire YOU to dare to achieve your goals and pursue the things and activities that provide you with meaning and bring you joy all year round. We'll continue to share stories of how people are daring to be themselves beyond March to encourage you to do just that. Landmarks all across New York State, including the Empire State Plaza in Albany, were lit in orange on March 7 in honor of National Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. Self-advocate and OPWDD Peer Specialist B.J. Stasio of Buffalo, New York recently sat down with the editors of Impact a print and digital magazine that is published by the Institute on Community Integration, a University Center on Excellence in Developmental Disabilities, at the University of Minnestoa. B.J., who appears on the magazine's cover, and served as the issue's editor, shares his experience with self-direction and says that his journey has been more of a self-discovery than a series of steps to make his life better. "When I was first asked to try it (self-direction) out, I said this isn’t for me because of all the regulations that were in place," says B.J. "But when I think back now about what it has given me, I am grateful for the opportunity." B.J.'s message to other people considering self-direction is "Don't be afraid to try something different. Don't be afraid of the 'what if's' because you can 'what if' yourself to death. There's always another thing to try," says B.J. "Don't give up too quickly." B.J. shares nuggets of wisdom about self-direction, how he came to find advocacy work and how anyone can find their way in life in this latest article. Be sure to read B.J.'s full story, "What Self-Direction Means to Me," here. Learn even more about B.J. advocacy journey on his personal website here: BJ Stasio A new informational video on the Coordinated Assessment System (CAS) which thoroughly explains the CAS process, its benefits, and how its use will result in a more person-centered approach to the assessment process, is now available on the OPWDD website. The CAS is used to assess people 18 and over as part of a comprehensive assessment and care planning process and will help to inform the services and supports people need and want in the way that makes the most sense for them. Watch the video here! The Zero Project Conference 2025: Employment and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) held in Vienna, Austria brought together leaders in the disabilities space from all over the world to discuss emerging trends, key areas for disability inclusion, as well as specific topics relating to inclusive employment and information and communication technology. Acting Commissioner Baer, pictured here with AHRC New York City's Marco Damiani and Hannah Millson, appreciated the opportunity to meet and talk with Austrian President, Alexander Van der Bellen and other conference attendees about the work being done in New York State to promote employment and inclusion for people with disabilities. Acting Commissioner Willow Baer was on hand for the ribbon cutting of Liberty ARC's new residential home in Amsterdam. The fully accessible home features four apartments each with their own kitchen, baths, laundry, living rooms, private bedrooms and dining area as well as a porch and yard for outdoor enjoyment. What's more, the new home was designed with technology and adaptive needs in mind which will enable the people who move in to safely age in place. Liberty ARC was able to fund construction of the new home using a combination of funding from OPWDD and monies raised through its Liberty ARC Foundation. In its first year, the #MoreThanWork ad campaign, which is a joint effort between OPWDD and our not-for-profit service providers to attract new direct support job candidates and raise awareness about this rewarding role, has driven nearly 50,000 potential applicants to the websites of participating service providers during its first year. We are proud that this campaign is clearly resonating with the caring people we are trying to reach and encouraging them to apply for these open positions that need to be filled. OPWDD and our network of dedicated service providers cannot do the work that we do without the direct support professionals who are there every day assisting people with developmental disabilities to be in charge of their own lives and ambitions. We look forward to continuing to drive more qualified candidates to our field as we enter year two of this campaign. We'll have more exciting developments about the campaign to report on soon. In the meantime, if you know someone who you think would make an excellent direct support professional, send them to https://directsupportcareers.com/ Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced awards to establish five ‘step-down’ programs to help adults living with co-occurring mental illness and developmental disabilities safely transition back into their community following care within an inpatient setting. The Office of Mental Health will administer this funding over five years to help service providers develop enhanced ‘step-down’ programs that couple critical time intervention teams with transitional housing. This will help ensure people with mental illness and co-occurring disabilities like developmental disabilities, substance use or medical conditions can safely transition back into their community following treatment in hospitals, pediatric units, or psychiatric units. Acting Commissioner Willow Baer said, "These Critical Time Intervention Teams are a key part of Governor Hochul’s comprehensive commitment to addressing the support needs of New Yorkers with complex mental health conditions in the most appropriate setting and in a manner that improves health outcomes, providing intensive transitional support during times of discharge and aftercare planning." Read the Governor's full press release OPWDD was happy to join people all over the world in observing Neurodiversity Celebration Week. New York is proud to have chosen its own flag representing Neurodiversity, which originated from an idea raised by the Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) Advisory Board that gives guidance about ASD to New Yorkers and policymakers. After soliciting entries for a flag design in 2022, nearly 40 design submissions were received. The designs were considered by people with lived experience who chose the flag above that was designed by Josh Mirsky, an OPWDD Peer Specialist. The flag is red and gold and features an infinity sign inside a diamond symbolizes strength and value. This April, during Autism Acceptance Month, OPWDD will proudly be raising the New York State Neurodiversity Flag at its office and other locations. Stay tuned! Get Outdoors & Get Together Day events will be held at 24 locations across New York on Saturday, June 14. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (State Parks), in partnership with the Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) and other state agency partners are hosting free or low-cost events to connect people to nature and provide increased access to the outdoors. More details will be coming soon!