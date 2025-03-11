Governor Hochul Announces Awards for ‘Step-Down’ Programs for Hos...

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced awards to establish five ‘step-down’ programs to help adults living with co-occurring mental illness and intellectual or developmental disabilities safely transition back into their community following care within an inpatient setting. Administered by the State Office of Mental Health, the $85 million in conditional funding over five years will help service providers develop enhanced ‘step-down’ programs that couple critical time intervention teams with transitional housing to ensure these individuals can live in independent settings once they are discharged from a hospital or other inpatient settings.

“Far too often, New Yorkers living with mental illness and co-occurring disabilities lack the necessary support to successfully transition back to independent living,” Governor Hochul said. “This funding will help develop appropriate housing for these individuals and pair them with a team that can provide them the support they can rely on to remain in an independent setting within their community.”

New York State's Chief Disability Officer Kim Hill Ridley said, “I commend the Governor for this initiative which will go a long way towards ensuring people with disabilities are served in the most integrated setting appropriate to their needs. As chair of New York's Most Integrated Setting Coordinating Council charged with implementing Olmstead compliance in New York, this is a useful tool that we will be able to rely upon to ensure that people with disabilities can live independently in their own communities.”

The providers in New York City and Long Island will receive $2.1 million in operating funding and $652,216 state aid annually over five years to run the programs. The providers from the Western New York, Central New York and Hudson River Valley regions will receive awards of up to $1.9 million in operating funding and $604,042 in state aid annually over five years.

Programs in both upstate and downstate will also receive individual $100,000 awards to start up the Critical Time Intervention teams that will serve the enhanced step-down units. Award recipients include:

The ARC Jefferson-St. Lawrence , serving Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.

, serving Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties. AccessCNY , serving Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, and Oswego counties.

, serving Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, and Oswego counties. CP Unlimited , serving Westchester County.

, serving Westchester County. Family Residences and Essential Enterprises Inc , serving Nassau County.

, serving Nassau County. AHRC, serving New York City.

In addition to these awards, OMH is providing about $10 million in capital funding so that recipients may build the residential space for the program. These funding amounts will be determined and awarded as each project gets underway in the coming months.

People living with co-occurring mental health and intellectual or developmental disabilities often have high use of emergency and inpatient psychiatric services, even when they can be better served in the community. Enhanced step-down programs provide a specialty critical time intervention team and a transitional residential setting. The programs will focus on people transitioning from hospital-based care to the community and help prepare them to live more independently in their community.

The teams will assess individuals prior to discharge from an inpatient or emergency department to determine eligibility for the transitional residential program. The case management and residential staff will work as one team to ensure participating individuals are able to live in an independent setting. The CTI teams will also be available to support individuals who need transitional support but are not admitted to the residential component of the program.

State Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “The transition from inpatient care to living in the community can be challenging for individuals living with co-occurring mental illness and intellectual or developmental disabilities. These enhanced step-down programs will help New Yorkers successfully make the transition, connect with local services, and ensure they have the skills needed to live successfully in their community.”

Office for People With Developmental Disabilities Acting Commissioner Willow Baer said, “These Critical Time Intervention Teams are a key part of Governor Hochul’s comprehensive commitment to addressing the support needs of New Yorkers with complex mental health conditions in the most appropriate setting and in a manner that improves health outcomes, providing intensive transitional support during times of discharge and aftercare planning. OPWDD service providers who were awarded this opportunity will provide vital stabilizing support for people with mental health conditions and co-occurring developmental disabilities, substance use or medical conditions to safely transition back into their community following treatment in hospitals, pediatric units, or psychiatric units.”

State Senator Patricia Fahy said, “Today's long-term investment in ‘step-down’ programs represents a critical step forward in ensuring that New Yorkers with co-occurring mental illness and developmental disabilities receive the care and support they need to successfully transition back into their communities. By coupling transitional housing with dedicated intervention teams, we are not only enhancing stability for these New Yorkers, but also strengthening our broader mental health care system. I commend Governor Hochul and New York's Office of Mental Health (OMH) for prioritizing these vital services and providing the resources necessary to promote long-term recovery and ultimately, independence.”

State Senator Samra G. Brouk said, “Individuals with mental illness and intellectual or developmental disabilities need a continuum of care that helps them transition to independent living. The enhanced ‘step-down’ programs will allow individuals in need to be met with critical time intervention teams that will prioritize specialized care and safety. I applaud Governor Hochul’s investment in mental health services that can positively transform the lives of New Yorkers with unmet, complex needs and help them thrive.”

Assemblymember Angelo Santabarbara said, “Ensuring that individuals with co-occurring mental illness and developmental disabilities have the support they need to transition back into the community is essential. These ‘step-down’ programs represent a critical investment in bridging the gap between inpatient care and independent living, providing the services and stability necessary for long-term success. By coupling transitional housing with targeted intervention, we are not just improving outcomes—we are reaffirming our commitment to dignity, inclusion, and quality care for all New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said, “Individuals with co-occurring mental health and other disabilities often face significant challenges when transitioning from inpatient care to community living. These step-down programs will help bridge that gap by providing structured support during this critical transition period. By expanding access to essential services, we ensure that all New Yorkers receive the care they need in the community they live in to have healthier, more independent lives.”

The funding is part of Governor Hochul’s landmark $1 billion mental health plan, which was enacted last year to strengthen the state’s system of care. Adopted as part of the FY 2023 budget, this multi-year plan is now dramatically increasing access to services, reducing wait times, and ensuring appropriate levels of care statewide.

The plan included $890 million in capital and $120 million in operating funding to establish and operate 3,500 new residential units for New Yorkers with mental illness. This includes 1,500 supportive housing units, 500 community residence-single room occupancy units; 900 transitional step-down units; and 600 licensed apartment units serving individuals who require an intermediate level of services.