Joint Statement: Colombia-Sweden Bilateral Partnership

SWEDEN, January 29 - At the invitation of Colombian Minister of Foreign Affairs Luis Gilberto Murillo, Swedish Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard is making an official visit to Colombia on 28–29 February 2025.

“In a conversation I had with Ms Malmer Stenergard last November, we agreed to hold the first High-Level Dialogue between Colombia and Sweden during her visit to Colombia, thereby putting the Bilateral Partnership established by President of Colombia Gustavo Petro and the Prime Minister of Sweden in June 2024 into practice. During this meeting, we will identify this Partnership's concrete benefits for our populations, and we will task our teams with implementing the lines of action to continue moving forward as partners,” said Mr Murillo.

In view of the above and in the framework of Ms Malmer Stenergard’s official visit, the first High-Level Dialogue between Colombia and Sweden is taking place at the San Carlos Palace, chaired by Colombia’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Paola Vásquez and with more than 30 institutions from both countries present.

Sweden and Colombia are partners for peace. Colombia is grateful for Sweden’s invaluable support for its efforts for peace with a territorial emphasis. Both countries share the values of democracy and respect for human rights, and we reaffirm the importance of multilateralism, international cooperation, respect for international law and support for the UN Charter.

For the implementation of the Colombia-Sweden Bilateral Partnership, a High-Level Dialogue was agreed between the two Governments, in accordance with the declaration signed during Colombian President Gustavo Petro’s visit to Sweden on 12–14 June 2024 and as part of the commemoration of the 150th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

This first High-Level Dialogue will result in a report on progress of the thematic working groups that form a part of the Agreement, namely: (i) cooperation for peace (with a territorial emphasis), human rights, human security and strengthening institutions; and (ii) economic opportunities, science, innovation and sustainable development.

The progress includes:

Sweden’s addition of USD 1 million to the agreement with UN Women to strengthen collaboration with the private sector for women’s economic empowerment and the implementation of the Action Plan on women, peace and security. The addition of SEK 2 million to the ongoing agreement with the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to promote its work in Colombia. With this addition, Sweden’s contribution totals SEK 49 million. These efforts emphasise the protection of leaders in conflict-affected areas, the Ethnic Chapter's accompaniment of the peace agreement with the FARC, reconnaissance activities and responsibilities in the framework of the conflict, etc. The addition of SEK 6 million to the regional agreement with the Nonprofit Enterprise and Self-Sustainability Team to identify, accompany and help accelerate the work of small businesses that can create green and sustainable jobs in the most vulnerable and conflict-affected areas in Colombia. The launch of the ‘legacy’ project that was initiated at COP16 in Cali with a contribution of USD 5 million with the Colombian NGO Fondo Acción, to support the implementation of the Ministry of the Environment and Sustainable Development’s restoration plan in the Colombian Pacific region. This agreement also supports local Colombian organisations to ensure sustainability of protected areas through conservation and sustainable management of natural resources. The funding of a study to produce and create a biogas value chain for the transport sector in Bogotá. Sweden has completed the first phase of the study with an investment of USD 700 000, and the second phase will begin during the first half of 2025, with a value of USD 800 000, making a total of USD 1.5 million. This project is financed by Swedfund. An investment of more than USD 80 million by EQT, a Swedish investment organisation, and Zelestra, which will lead the development of the ‘Wimke’ solar photovoltaic project in San Juan del Cesar in the La Guajira department. ‘Wimke’ joins the ‘La Unión’ and ‘La Mata’ projects, with capacities of 100 MW and 80 MW respectively, strengthening Zelestra’s presence as a leader in the Colombian solar photovoltaic generation sector and its commitment to sustainability and energy transition. The realisation of the Memorandum of Understanding on law enforcement cooperation between the Colombian Ministries of Defence and Justice and the Swedish Government. In the area of sustainable mining, Colombia is part of the ‘MARS’ programme for responsible and sustainable mining, a form of cooperation between Sweden and the Latin America and Caribbean region to promote sustainable and responsible mining. USD 1.3 million is being allocated for a Colombian component of this programme. The implementation of a sustainable transport model for the small-scale fishing supply chain in Guapi, in the Cauca department, by the National University of Colombia, the Royal Institute of Technology and Lund University.

Ms Malmer Stenergard was accompanied by a large business delegation, with the opportunity to discuss and develop the socio-ecological transition portfolio in Colombia and identify the many opportunities for Swedish investors.

Ms Malmer Stenergard is also visiting Chocó, joined by Vice-Minister for Women at the Colombian Ministry of Equality and Equity Tamara Ospina and others, which will be an opportunity to hold meetings with civil society organisations and the general public, as well as to reaffirm support to initiatives and projects to promote peace and gender equality with territorial impact.

Bogotá, 28 January 2025