Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,847 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,340 in the last 365 days.

Pål Jonson attends Nordic defence ministers meeting

SWEDEN, January 29 - Press release from Ministry of Defence

Published

On Thursday 30 January, the Nordic defence ministers will meet in Helsinki within the framework of the Nordic Defence Cooperation (NORDEFCO), with Minister for Defence Pål Jonson attending from Sweden.

Finnish Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen will host the meeting, and Thursday’s agenda includes defence cooperation between the Nordic countries, current NATO matters such as defence appropriations, and continued support to Ukraine.

Finland is chair of NORDEFCO in 2025. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Pål Jonson attends Nordic defence ministers meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more