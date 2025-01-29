Pål Jonson attends Nordic defence ministers meeting

SWEDEN, January 29 - Press release from Ministry of Defence Published 29 January 2025

On Thursday 30 January, the Nordic defence ministers will meet in Helsinki within the framework of the Nordic Defence Cooperation (NORDEFCO), with Minister for Defence Pål Jonson attending from Sweden.

Finnish Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen will host the meeting, and Thursday’s agenda includes defence cooperation between the Nordic countries, current NATO matters such as defence appropriations, and continued support to Ukraine. Finland is chair of NORDEFCO in 2025.

