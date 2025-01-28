Minister for Foreign Affairs visits Colombia

SWEDEN, January 28 - Published 28 January 2025

On 28–29 January, Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard is visiting Colombia. A business delegation comprising around 20 Swedish companies, with a focus on mining and energy, will take part in the visit.

“I look forward to deepening relations between our countries on this visit. Sweden and Colombia enjoy broad cooperation on green transition, gender equality and human rights. There is also extensive trade between our two countries, and strong Swedish business interests in areas including mining and energy,” says Ms Malmer Stenergard. The visit to Colombia is a follow-up to President Petro’s visit to Sweden in mid-2024. Ms Malmer Stenergard will meet with representatives of the Colombian Government, and also visit the department of Chocó on Colombia’s Pacific coast, where she will meet with UN bodies, civil society organisations and public authorities working with peace issues, humanitarian assistance to victims of the armed conflict in Colombia, and women’s empowerment and participation in the peace process.

