Purpose Jobs Names Ascendum Solutions to Best Places to Work in 2025 List

Cincinnati-based digital innovation firm named a top workplace in the Greater Cincinnati.CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purpose Jobs, the largest community of purpose-driven startup and tech professionals, today announced Ascendum Solutions to its list of Best Places to Work in 2025. The list covered companies headquartered and hiring in emerging tech hubs such as Detroit, Cincinnati, Columbus, Indianapolis, Grand Rapids, and remote-first companies.
Companies were evaluated on a variety of criteria including positive culture, robust benefits, learning and growth opportunities, flexibility, and purpose.
“We are deeply honored to be recognized by Purpose Jobs as one of the Best Places to Work in 2025,” said Kris Nair, President and CEO of Ascendum. “This recognition reflects our enduring commitment to creating an environment where our employees feel empowered, valued, and free to bring their true selves to work every day. Our team’s dedication and authenticity are the heart of our success, and this acknowledgment inspires us to continue fostering a workplace culture built on trust, respect, and opportunity.”
This list of the best places to work in 2025 features over 100 top companies, vetted by Purpose Jobs. To see the full list of recipients, visit https://www.purpose.jobs/best-places-to-work-2025
Ascendum is rapidly growing and hiring.
Ascendum is on an exciting growth trajectory and is seeking exceptional innovators and creative minds to join our team. If you are looking for a company that inspires growth and empowers you to achieve your best work, we invite you to explore our current openings on LinkedIn or our Careers Page.
About Ascendum Solutions
Named a 2023-2024 CNBC World’s Top Fintech Company, 2023 Winner of the Circuit’s Enterprise Innovation Award, 2023 Best Workplaces in Ohio by Ohio Business Magazine, 2021-2022 Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company, and a 2022 Most Loved Employer by NMP Magazine, Ascendum is an award-winning global technology firm dedicated to delivering pioneering ideas and solution-based outcomes that enrich our clients’ customer experiences and business operations. Our clients come to us for our creativity, our collaboration, and our approach for prototyping new ideas and boundary-pushing solutions.
From custom software and GenAI solution development to data engineering, user experience design, and business process solutions, Ascendum’s creative global team of tech strategists, experienced designers, full-stack developers, data engineers, and process solution consultants act as a collaborative catalyst to drive positive change and elevate our clients’ digital transformation strategies.
Ascendum is MBE certified and a portfolio company of Vora Ventures with worldwide offices in the U.S., India, UK, and Australia. For more information, visit www.Ascendum.com.
About Purpose Jobs
Purpose Jobs is the largest community of startup and tech professionals. They believe every company has a purpose and a story to tell. Focusing on media and events, Purpose Jobs helps companies share their story by amplifying their employer brand through custom content and events.
