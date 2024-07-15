Ascendum Solutions Recognized a CNBC World’s Top Fintech Company for the Second Year in a Row
Cincinnati-based digital innovation firm named a top Fintech company by the world leader in business news and market coverage.
CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascendum Solutions, a global digital innovation firm, was recognized by CNBC and Statista as one of the 2024 World's Top Fintech Companies in the Business Process Solutions category. The segment includes companies offering finance-related and technology-based products and services to assist in enhancing and automating their processes and financial workflows.
— Kris Nair, President & CEO
The list recognizes the top 250 fintech companies globally across nine categories. To be included in the top list is a positive recognition based on research of publicly available data sources and information received via an application process.
"We are deeply honored to be recognized by CNBC among the world's leading fintech companies for the second consecutive year," said Kris Nair, President and CEO of Ascendum. "This prestigious award reflects our team’s exceptional skills, unwavering commitment to innovation and dedication to achieve our clients' digital transformation goals. I am indeed thankful to our employees for their outstanding performance every day, our clients for their enduring trust and collaboration, and to the evaluators for acknowledging our relentless drive for technology advancement."
The top list is based on the analysis and weighting of overarching KPIs like Payments, Alternate Finance, Financial Planning, Digital Assets, Neobanking, Wealth Technology, Business Process Solutions, and Banking Solutions. These segment specific KPIs were derived from the collection of publicly available data points and open online application forms.
The companies with the highest score within their market segment were awarded as CNBC’s World’s Top Fintech Companies. View the list recognized companies here.
• Collection of publicly available data points for more than 2,000 companies.
• An open online application form filled out by more than 100 companies.
The selection of the companies and the definition of the evaluation criteria were based on independent journalistic criteria of CNBC and Statista. The evaluation was conducted by the statistics and market research company Statista.
Ascendum is rapidly growing and hiring.
Ascendum is on an exciting growth trajectory and is seeking exceptional innovators and creative minds to join our team. If you are looking for a company that inspires growth and empowers you to achieve your best work, we invite you to explore our current openings on LinkedIn or our Careers Page.
About Ascendum Solutions
Named a 2023-2024 CNBC World’s Top Fintech Company, 2023 Winner of the Circuit’s Enterprise Innovation Award, 2023 Best Workplaces in Ohio by Ohio Business Magazine, 2021-2022 Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company, and a 2022 Most Loved Employer by NMP Magazine, Ascendum is an award-winning global technology firm dedicated to delivering pioneering ideas and solution-based outcomes that enrich our clients’ customer experiences and business operations. Our clients come to us for our creativity, our collaboration, and our approach for prototyping new ideas and boundary-pushing solutions.
From custom software and GenAI solution development to data engineering, user experience design, and business process solutions, Ascendum’s creative global team of tech strategists, experienced designers, full-stack developers, data engineers, and process solution consultants act as a collaborative catalyst to drive positive change and elevate our clients’ digital transformation strategies.
Ascendum is MBE certified and a portfolio company of Vora Ventures with worldwide offices in the U.S., India, UK, and Australia. For more information, visit www.Ascendum.com.
