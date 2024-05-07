Ascendum Unveils New Brand Identity and Website to Reflect Its Continued Commitment to ‘Develop Beyond’
Cincinnati-based digital innovation firm’s new ethos is to embrace each day committed to exceeding their achievements for their clients, team, and community.
Every digital solution we develop embodies our relentless pursuit of excellence and our dedication to turning imaginative ideas into tangible solutions that enhance human experiences.”CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascendum Solutions, a global digital innovation firm, today announced the launch of a refreshed brand identity and website. This brand identity celebrates a growing global footprint and the advancement of thousands of elevated client achieving goals through digital innovations and optimized business processes. Ascendum’s teams fuse technology, data engineering, and design thinking to create meaningful real-world solutions.
— Kris Nair, President & CEO
"In a world that's constantly evolving, our commitment at Ascendum to 'Develop Beyond' isn’t just a slogan—it’s a promise to transcend the ordinary, forge ahead with innovation, and create lasting impacts for our clients, our team, and our community,” said Ascendum President and CEO Kris Nair. “Every digital solution we develop embodies our relentless pursuit of excellence and our dedication to turning imaginative ideas into tangible solutions that enhance human experiences. This is the essence of Ascendum."
Founded in 2008, Ascendum is an award-winning digital solutions firm specializing in custom software development, UX/UI and brand design, data engineering, business automations, quality assurance, IT talent augmentation, and mortgage/accounting outsourcing solutions. The company helps their clients—from technology startups to the Fortune 100—accelerate their digital transformation strategies through the discovery process and blending innovative technologies with beautiful design.
“Designing our own branding and leveraging every fantastic resource available at Ascendum has been a brilliant experience,” said Curio Brand Director Jon Plumb. “Rebuilding and refreshing design assets from scratch strategically aligns it more with our 'Develop Beyond' ethos and showcases the diverse talent, daily progressions, and innovations within our teams in a creative way. Our aim is to create a more inclusive and visual platform that mirrors our personality, and we are excited about further growing the Ascendum brand to become the most recognizable within our industry.”
Curio, Ascendum’s in-house digital design studio, works in close collaboration with software development teams to create design-led digital solutions that are centered around human needs and enhanced user experiences. Curio distinguishes itself by merging diverse design capabilities with a spirit of curiosity, driving the development of inventive ideas and solutions tailored to client needs.
With more than 16 years of experience and partnerships with some of the most renowned global brands, Curio offers a wide range of professional services including rapid product design and prototyping, as well as UX/UI, brand, motion graphics, presentation, and AR/VR/Metaverse creative design services. Their clientele spans various sectors such as healthcare, retail, manufacturing, financial services, and automotive, catering to both technology startups and Fortune 100 companies.
About Ascendum Solutions
Named a 2023 CNBC World’s Top Fintech Company, 2023 Winner of the Circuit’s Enterprise Innovation Award, 2023 Best Workplace in Ohio by Ohio Business Magazine, a 2021-2022 Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company, and a 2022 Most Loved Employer by NMP Magazine, Ascendum is an award-winning global technology firm dedicated to delivering pioneering ideas and solution-based outcomes that enrich our clients’ customer experiences and business operations. Our clients come to us for our creativity, our collaboration, and our approach for prototyping new ideas and boundary-pushing solutions.
From custom software development and design-led engineering to intuitive interfaces and sourcing top talent, Ascendum’s creative global team of tech strategists, experience designers, full stack developers, data engineers, and recruiters act as a collaborative catalyst to drive positive change and elevate our clients’ digital transformation strategies.
Ascendum is MBE certified and a portfolio company of Vora Ventures with worldwide offices in the US, India, London, and Australia. For more information, visit www.Ascendum.com.
