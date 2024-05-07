Ascendum Unveils New Brand Identity and Website to Reflect Its Continued Commitment to ‘Develop Beyond’

About

Recognized by Fast Company as a 2021-2022 Best Workplace for Innovators, Ascendum is an award-winning global technology firm dedicated to delivering pioneering ideas and solutions that enrich our clients’ customer experiences and business operations. Our clients come to us for innovative ideas and boundary-pushing solutions. From custom software development, design-led engineering, and intuitive interfaces, to sourcing top talent, Ascendum’s creative global team of tech strategists, designers, developers, data engineers, and recruiters act as a collaborative catalyst to drive positive change, continually improving and evolving our clients’ digital transformation strategies. Ascendum is MBE certified and a portfolio company of Vora Ventures with worldwide offices in the US, India, London, and Australia. For more information, visit www.Ascendum.com.