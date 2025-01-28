Rabid Raccoons Confirmed in Greenwood and Lancaster Counties; Four Pets Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Jan. 28, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed that two raccoons from different counties have tested positive for rabies.

In Greenwood County, the raccoon that tested positive for rabies was found near Culbertson Drive and Lorenzo Road in Greenwood, S.C. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. Two dogs were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

In Lancaster County, the raccoon that tested positive for rabies was found near Thornhill and Flat Rock roads in Kershaw, S.C. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. Two dogs were exposed and will be quarantine as required in the Rabies Control Act.

The Greenwood County raccoon was submitted to DPH's laboratory for testing Jan. 23, 2025, and was confirmed to have rabies Jan. 24, 2025. The Lancaster County raccoon was submitted to DPH’s laboratory for testing Jan. 24, 2025, and was confirmed to have rabies Jan. 27, 2025. If you believe you, someone you know, or your pets have come in contact with either of these raccoons, or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DPH's Greenwood office at (864) 942-3600 or Rock Hill office at (803) 909-7096 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

Please report all animal bites, scratches, and exposures to potentially rabid animals to DPH. “Rabies virus can be present in the saliva of infected dogs, cats, and ferrets during illness and even several days before clinical signs develop. The rabies virus is found in the saliva of infected animals and can be transmitted through a bite, scratch, broken skin, and the mucous membranes of your eyes, nose, or mouth. Immediately wash the affected area with plenty of soap and water,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program director. “Contact your local Public Health office for further guidance.”

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. Both the Greenwood County raccoon and the Lancaster County raccoon are the first animals in their counties to test positive for rabies in 2025. There have been four cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 144 positive cases a year. In 2024, one of the 81 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Greenwood County and none were in Lancaster County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at dph.sc.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies, visit dph.sc.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

###