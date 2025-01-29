MDC invites landowners to a prescribed burn workshop Feb. 15 in Winona

Body

WINONA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites landowners to a prescribed burn workshop from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 15 at Twin Pines Conservation Education Center (CEC) in Winona.

Advance registration is required and can be completed online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/205775.

“Prescribed burning can be a valuable tool for managing native plant diversity and controlling undesirable vegetation, but it can be dangerous and ineffective when not used properly,” said Abbey Trantham, MDC Private Land Conservationist. “This workshop will provide basic information on how to plan and execute a prescribed burn for land management.”

Upon registration, participants will be asked to complete the virtual/online portion of the prescribed burn course. This online course is a mandatory prerequisite to the workshop, and there is a $25 fee to complete the online training. Participants are asked to bring their certificate of completion to the workshop. To find the online learning portion, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoU.

Should weather allow, a demonstration burn will be conducted during the workshop. Participants are asked to wear a long-sleeved shirt, and pants made of natural fibers, leather gloves, and closed toe boots.

Questions? Contact Abbey Trantham at Abbey.Trantham@mdc.mo.gov.

Twin Pines CEC is located at 20086 Hwy 60 in Winona.

Learn more about the benefits of prescribed fire online at https://mdc.mo.gov/your-property/fire-management/prescribed-fire.