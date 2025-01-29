Diversified Labeling Solutions (DLS) Celebrates 40 Years of Innovation in Label Manufacturing

Leading converter of pressure-sensitive labels celebrates 40th anniversary.

ITASCA, IL, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diversified Labeling Solutions (DLS), a leading converter of high-quality pressure-sensitive labels, marks its 40th anniversary in 2025. Since its founding in 1985, DLS has grown from a small regional label supplier into a nationally recognized manufacturer, serving distributors across North America with innovative labeling products and services."Reaching this 40-year milestone is a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional quality, service, and innovation to our distributor partners," said Bill Johnstone, CEO of Diversified Labeling Solutions. "Our growth and success over the past four decades wouldn't have been possible without our employees' dedication and our distributors' loyalty."Over the past 40 years, DLS has continuously evolved to meet the changing needs of the labeling industry. The company remains at the forefront of label manufacturing, from pioneering digital and variable data printing techniques to expanding its portfolio to include RFID, augmented reality, and sustainable label solutions."I’ve had the privilege of being part of this company for over 15 years.” said John Moberg, Vice President of Business Development. “DLS is fortunate to have built strong relationships with our customers. They have significantly contributed to our success and longevity, and I’m excited to see where the next chapter takes us."Today, the company operates five strategically located production and distribution facilities across the United States, ensuring fast and efficient service to distributors nationwide. With a focus on innovation, DLS has introduced cutting-edge technologies and solutions to meet the growing demand for more versatile and customizable labeling options.A noteworthy chapter in DLS’ recent history began in 2019 when the company was acquired by TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., a global leader in Auto ID solutions. This acquisition positioned DLS as part of an expanded family of companies, which recently grew again with TSC’s 2024 acquisition of Bluebird, a manufacturer of industrial mobile computers. Together, TSC, Bluebird, and DLS offer a complete portfolio of Auto ID solutions, combining industrial and desktop printers, mobile computers, RFID technology, and a comprehensive range of labels to meet the needs of diverse industries.“As part of the TSC family, DLS is not just reflecting on 40 years of excellence; we are embracing the future with an unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and delivering value to our distributor partners.” said James Cirigliano, Vice President of Marketing. “As the labeling industry evolves, we are investing in the technologies and solutions that will empower our distributors to stay ahead in a competitive market. Our journey is built on collaboration, and we are excited to continue helping our partners achieve success in the years to come.”A wholly-owned subsidiary of TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd., DLS has been a preferred B2B supplier of high-quality, custom-printed pressure-sensitive labels since 1985. All products, from blank labels to full-color high-definition labels, are produced utilizing the latest in flexographic and digital printing technologies. Exemplar of their motto "We only succeed when you do," DLS' dedicated team is passionate about labels and is willing to share their expertise with partnered distributors to help them grow their business. With locations in five states and headquartered in Itasca, Illinois, DLS is well-situated to offer products to distributor customers nationwide. To learn more about the dedicated team at DLS, its exceptional offerings and services, or to receive a quote, please visit https://teamdls.com or call 800.397.3013.

