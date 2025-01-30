Crisis Leader Behavioral Health Link Releases 70-Min Community-Focused Version of Suicide Prevention Documentary

Shortened Recut Aims to Reach Conferences, College Classrooms, and Local Gathering Spaces

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Behavioral Health Link (BHL), a leading innovator in crisis response, is proud to announce the re-release of its award-winning documentary, Moving America’s Soul on Suicide, in a new 70-minute format. Available free of charge, this recut version has been created specifically to bring critical mental health and suicide prevention messaging to community events, conferences, college classrooms, and other forums where a shorter film length is ideal. Research has shown that when people see stories of people positively coping through suicidal moments, it breeds hope and can prevent suicide.Since its initial release, the original feature-length version has garnered significant global attention, amassing over 1,041,723 views, 144.6K impressions, and 12 screenings worldwide—including one in Amsterdam. The film shares the moving stories of Silouan, Tonja, Kevin, Misha, Craig, and Ally as they describe their personal journeys, underscoring the universal truth that “anyone can get broken.” Most importantly, these stories are a reminder that the overwhelming number of people who think seriously about suicide or attempt to kill themselves go on to live out their lives and, in many cases, more meaningful ones.“Our nation is witnessing an alarming rise in suicide rates that know no boundaries,” said Dr. Chuck Browning, CEO of Behavioral Health Link. “The powerful stories in this documentary have resonated with communities across the country, and we want as many people as possible—at conferences, on college campuses, in city halls, or in their own homes—to engage with its vital message. By offering a concise 70-minute version, we hope to ignite deeper conversations that encourage empathy, action, and ultimately, life-saving change in every community.”By shortening the documentary, BHL aims to broaden its impact and offer a flexible tool for advocates, educators, and community leaders who seek to spark dialogue on suicide prevention in a single session. The film continues to feature invaluable insights from top mental health experts, including David Covington and Dr. Thomas Joiner, while focusing on the deeply personal experiences of individuals who have survived trauma and suicidal crises.Film Links• Moving America’s Soul on Suicide (70-minute version): https://bit.ly/MASoSfilm70 • The Official Film (1 hour 42 minutes): https://bit.ly/MovingAmericasSoul • Trailer Preview (3 minutes): https://bit.ly/MASoSfilmTrailer About Moving America’s Soul on Suicide• Director: Justin Michael Shelby• Producers: Behavioral Health Link, David Covington, and Dr. Thomas Joiner• Storytellers: Silouan Green, Tonja Myles, Kevin Berthia, Misha Kessler, Ally, and Craig Miller• Synopsis: The film explores stories of triumph over trauma and pain, highlighting how suicide can affect any life—and how compassion, understanding, and the right support can help individuals find their way back.About Behavioral Health Link (BHL)Behavioral Health Link (BHL) is the only fully integratable software solution built by crisis experts—and far more than just a software company. BHL is led by highly regarded international experts and clinicians who have worked in behavioral health crisis management for decades, overseeing some of the field’s greatest advances and supporting the evolution of both the science and practice of recovery services. By combining 24/7 crisis center operations with cutting-edge, data-driven technology, BHL’s platforms empower communities to improve access, enhance care coordination, and deliver timely interventions for individuals experiencing mental health and substance use challenges. With its proven track record and unwavering commitment to innovation, BHL continues to partner with community leaders and communities worldwide to shape the future of crisis management and recovery support.For more information about Moving America’s Soul on Suicide, including how to screen the new 70-minute version, please visit masosfilm.com or contact Karen Jones at kajones@ihrcorp.com.

