Moving America’s Soul on Suicide film with stories of triumph over trauma & mental health challenges debuts February 02
EINPresswire.com/ -- From the directorial debut of Justin Shelby and producers David W. Covington and Dr. Thomas Joiner comes the film Moving America’s Soul on Suicide, sharing stories of triumph over trauma, pain, and mental health challenges. The upcoming feature-length documentary film will make its world premiere at the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, presented by the Huntsman Family Foundation. Moving America’s Soul on Suicide is a relevant and timely documentary sharing just a few of the thousands of stories that far too often end in heartbreak for family and friends. Silouan, Tonja, Kevin, Misha, Craig, and Ally share their remarkable stories.
Moving America’s Soul on Suicide will premiere (on Friday, February 2 at 4:30 pm MT at the Huntsman Cancer Institute, 2000 Circle of Hope Dr., Salt Lake City, Utah. Immediately following the premiere, Justin Shelby, director, Producers David Covington, and Dr. Joiner will join the film’s storytellers on a panel to explore the journey to film these stories and the difference that they hope to make for those suffering and to all those advocating for suicide prevention.
Christena Huntsman and Tonja Myles of the Huntsman Family Foundation said, “We are excited to host this movie premiere. It’s partnerships like this that we want to be apart of and know this film will save lives. The Huntsman Family Foundation is committed to eradicating stigma around mental health and substance use disorders and suicide prevention. We are so grateful to David Covington and his amazing team in producing this powerful and life giving film.”
The CEO & President of Recovery Innovations, Inc and partner at Behavioral Health Link said society believes suicide is something that happens to “those people,” the weak, the vulnerable. In fact, it can happen to any of us. This film shows it happens to the best of us. The goal of this documentary is to reach persons who might be in these dark places but, more importantly, help them find their way back.
The film features a marine who did not believe in himself, a teenage girl who doesn’t expect to grow up, a young boy tormented by his own spiraling thoughts. The debutant storytellers of the film are Silouan, Tonja, Kevin, Misha, Craig, and Ally.
The director of Moving America’s Soul on Suicide said my personal desire for the film spoke to three main groups: those who have struggled themselves, those who want to help but don't know how, and those who believe they are separate and immune to these issues, because no one really is.
The festival will be marked by the presence of a number of lived experience pioneers, suicide prevention advocates, behavioral health leaders, policymakers, etc. which will give a great launch to the documentary.
A trailer of the film is available for preview at https://masosfilm.com/.
Partners supporting the development of the film include:
National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention
988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline
Vibrant Emotional Health
Promotional Partner: Georgia Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities
Promotional Partner: Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System
Promotional Partner: New York State Office of Mental Health Suicide Prevention Center
The release date of the movie is February 2 at 7:00 pm MT immediately following the premiere, and it will be available on YouTube and at https://masosfilm.com/.
To arrange a showing or for more information on distributing the film, email us at masosfilm@gmail.com. Follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram at @MASoSfilm for the latest updates on screenings and distribution.
Karen Jones
