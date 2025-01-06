Global Crisis Care Principles Launched to Transform Behavioral Health Crisis Response Worldwide

Global Crisis Care Principles

DC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Health leaders and stakeholders from across the globe have unveiled the Global Behavioral Health Crisis Care Principles at the Crisis Now III Summit held in Amsterdam in June of 2024. Developed by over 100 health experts and leaders, these principles aim to prioritize care that is accessible for all with evidence-based crisis care systems for mental health and substance use crises worldwide.In response to a critical need for systemic transformation, the Global Crisis Care Principles provide a collaborative framework that supports public health leaders, policymakers, and care providers in creating comprehensive, community-centered crisis response systems.Why It MattersThe COVID-19 pandemic underscored the urgent need for high-quality crisis care on par with physical health emergency systems. Millions globally have faced rising rates of depression, anxiety, and substance use crises.Dr. Brian Hepburn, Executive Director at NASMHPD, stated, “The Crisis Now III Summit brought together leaders from around the world to address the urgent need for high-quality, accessible crisis care. By establishing these global principles, we are taking a monumental step toward creating behavioral health systems that save lives, respect human dignity, and reflect the values of the communities they serve. This collaborative effort underscores the power of shared vision and the importance of centering lived experience in shaping the future of crisis care.”“Our mission is to ensure that every person, everywhere, and every time they need it, can access compassionate and effective crisis care. The principles developed at the Crisis Now III Summit are a testament to the global commitment to transforming behavioral health care. Together, we’ve created a framework that prioritizes belonging, empowerment, and respect—key pillars of a system that truly supports individuals in their most vulnerable moments,” said David W. Covington, CEO and President of Recovery Innovations, Inc. and Partner and Co-Founder for Behavioral Health Link.Kana Enomoto, Director of Brain Health for the McKinsey Health Institute, said, “Informed by mental health leaders from diverse backgrounds and lived experiences, we hope these principles will inspire the development of community-based suicide and crisis care that is safe, effective, and person-centered.”A Collaborative EffortThe Global Crisis Care Principles emphasize:1. Safe, accessible, and belonging-centered care.2. Person-driven approaches informed by lived experience.3. Timely access to care tailored to individuals and communities.4. Evidence-informed public health approaches.5. Integration within broader community ecosystems.Notable organizations contributing to the principles include Arkin and the Spoedeisende Psychiatrie Amsterdam, Behavioral Health Link, McKinsey Health Institute, National Association of State Mental Health Program Directors (NASMHPD) and Recovery Innovations.A Vision for the FutureBy providing a universal framework adaptable across countries and systems, the Global Crisis Care Principles set the stage for lasting improvements in behavioral health crisis response.For more information or to access the Global Behavioral Health Crisis Care Principles, please contact:karen.jones@riinternational.com or visit https://bit.ly/GlobalPrinciples About Arkin and the Spoedeisende Psychiatrie Amsterdam:One of the largest mental health care organizations in the Netherlands and offers a broad and diverse range of expertise. People with various types of issues can visit more than 70 locations across North Holland and Utrecht. Our 11 specialties treat clients dealing with addiction, depression, trauma, or severe (including complex) psychiatric disorders. One of these specialties is the crisis service, which includes the Emergency Psychiatry Amsterdam, the Spoedeisende Psychiatrie Amsterdam (SPA). The SPA collaborates with the organisation GGZ InGeest, to provide urgent, accessible, and high-quality care to individuals in acute psychiatric distress. By stabilizing crises, ensuring safety, and offering a humane approach, SPA aims to create a pathway to sustainable recovery and improve the quality of life for those in need. We deliver psychiatric care through a central crisis call center and various outreach teams within the regional crisis network Amsterdam/Amstelland. Our call center is available 24/7. The outreach teams provide clients with intensive, flexible, specialized, and assertive care. We also utilize our expertise to offer consultation and advice to our network partners. We deliver acute, recovery-oriented, and systemic care while considering the socio-economic situation of the client. Wherever possible, we work in collaboration with our clients, their loved ones, and our network partners. Transparency is essential to us regarding our methods, treatment goals, effectiveness, and treatment duration.Follow Spoedeisende Psychiatrie Amsterdam | LinkedInAbout Behavioral Health Link:The developer of behavioral health software that supports “air traffic control” crisis care systems for several states and counties in the United States. Since 2006, BHL has been the force behind Georgia’s groundbreaking statewide crisis response system—the first of its kind in the U.S—as well as a primary influencer in establishing best practices for crisis contact center and mobile crisis services. Our main tool, The BHL Platform provides the Crisis Now model technology infrastructure that quickly connects people in crisis with the right kind of help, exactly when they need it.About National Association of State Mental Health Program Directors (NASMHPD):A national organization based in the United States that works with states, territories, Pacific jurisdictions, federal partners, and stakeholders to promote wellness, recovery, and resiliency for individuals with mental health conditions, cooccurring mental health and substance related disorders, or other conditions that may co-occur with mental health, across all ages and racial, ethnic, and cultural groups.About Recovery Innovations, Inc.:One of the nation’s leading crisis mental health service providers. Founded as a non-profit in 1990, the organization has over 50 recovery and crisis programs in Arizona, California, Delaware, Louisiana, North Carolina, Ohio, and Washington State. The organization has been accredited by Joint Commission since 1992. RI also provides training to mental health peer support specialists and has certified nearly 20,000 peers around the world since 2000.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.