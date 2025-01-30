Lee Holden’s “Ready, Set, Slow” Qi Tour Brings Ancient Wellness Practices to Modern Audiences Across the Nation

Lee Holden is available to book for live appearances in February and March 2025. Reach out to schedule him for your station, event, retreat or organization "Ready, Set, Slow" is available in hardcover, e-book, and audiobook formats through major retailers. Order now to receive exclusive bonuses, including a guided Qi Gong session with Holden. " A hack to living your best life." - Dave Asprey, Founder BulletProof Coffee

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World-renowned Qi Gong instructor, PBS host, and mindfulness expert Lee Holden , who has trained NFL players, Olympic athletes, and even royal families, is hitting the road with his transformative " Ready, Set, Slow Qi Tour " to teach audiences how to reclaim balance, vitality, and joy in less than five minutes a day. During the tour, Holden will offer live demonstrations of Qi Gong techniques, showing viewers and listeners how to slow down, de-stress, and embrace wellness in today’s fast-paced world.Holden’s live appearances are designed for TV, radio, and in-person audiences, offering interactive experiences that demonstrate the power of ancient practices in real-time. In less than five minutes, Holden will leave viewers feeling refreshed, energized, and inspired.-What Audiences Will Experience-During his appearances, Holden will guide participants through simple yet effective Qi Gong movements that:* Relieve Stress Instantly: Learn how to release tension and cultivate calm in just moments.* Boost Energy: Transform fatigue into vitality with gentle, flowing movements.* Improve Focus: Tap into mindfulness techniques that enhance clarity and productivity.“People are busier than ever, and stress is taking a toll on our health and happiness,” Holden says. “Through the Qi Tour, I’m bringing simple, life-changing techniques directly to audiences to show that slowing down isn’t just possible—it’s transformative.”-Tour Highlights-The “Ready, Set, Slow Qi Tour” will make stops in 10 major cities across the U.S.: New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Houston, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Boston, and San Francisco.Holden will offer live sessions tailored for media outlets, community events, and corporate wellness programs. Local stations and venues can book Holden to deliver:* Live TV and Radio Segments: Short, dynamic lessons that captivate viewers and listeners.* Interactive Workshops: Small-group experiences for a deeper dive into the art of slowing down.* Corporate Wellness Talks: Customized sessions to help teams reduce stress and increase productivity.Holden’s expertise has already garnered attention from media outlets and audiences nationwide. His practical, hands-on approach resonates with individuals from all walks of life, from busy professionals and parents to wellness enthusiasts and corporate leaders._______________________-About Lee Holden-Lee Holden is a world-renowned Qi Gong expert, author, and teacher who has dedicated his life to helping others achieve balance, health, and happiness through mindfulness and movement.His impressive resume includes:* Host of popular PBS programs on Qi Gong and mindfulness.* Trainer for Olympic athletes, NFL and NHL teams, royal families, and A-list celebrities.* Consultant for companies like Apple and 3Com, teaching stress management and productivity.* Collaborator with Weight Watchers to promote healthy living.* Founder of Holden QiGong, a global platform whose teachings have reached millions worldwide.In addition to the Qi Tour, Holden’s new book, "Ready, Set, Slow: The Slow Method to Balance Your Mind, Body, and Relationships," offers a step-by-step guide for reclaiming joy and connection in a hyper-connected world.**Praise for the Book**“Lee Holden’s Ready, Set, Slow is a profound guide to living a purposeful and peaceful life. It’s a much-needed antidote to the stress and disconnection of our times.” – Deepak Chopra, M.D.** Booking Availability**Lee Holden is available to book for live appearances in February and March 2025. To schedule him for your station, event, or organization, contact information provided above."Ready, Set, Slow" is available in hardcover, e-book, and audiobook formats through major retailers. Order now to receive exclusive bonuses, including a guided Qi Gong session with Holden.

