Nexad and Intellibright Announce Strategic Partnership to Pioneer AI-Native Advertising Solutions

Nexad, the first AI-native ad network backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Prosus, and Point72, and Intellibright, a leader in performance-driven digital marketing, today announced a strategic partnership

Landmark collaboration enables brands to effectively advertise within AI-generated search results

Advertising in AI search isn't just a trend—it's the next fundamental shift in digital marketing” — Michelle Matranga, Chief Digital Officer, Intellibright

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexad, the first AI-native ad network backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Prosus, and Point72, has entered into a strategic partnership with Intellibright, a leader in performance-driven digital marketing , to deliver the market’s first end-to-end solution for AI-native advertising. This landmark collaboration enables brands to effectively advertise within AI-generated search results as consumer attention increasingly shifts to platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, and DeepSeek.Nexad's platform seamlessly integrates context-aware, real-time, and highly personalized advertising into AI-generated conversations. Unlike traditional ad placements, Nexad ensures advertisements enhance user interactions rather than interrupt them, making it the first fully AI-integrated ad solution available today.Nexad's platform provides the technological infrastructure for context-aware, real-time, and highly personalized advertising within AI-generated conversations. Intellibright brings its expertise in campaign management and optimization, helping brands transition from traditional search marketing to this new paradigm."Advertising in AI search isn't just a trend—it's the next fundamental shift in digital marketing," said Michelle Matranga, Chief Digital Officer at Intellibright. "By partnering with Nexad, we're giving advertisers first-mover advantage in an entirely new ad ecosystem, with the managed services they need to maximize performance from day one."With OpenAI recently crossing 400 million monthly active users and younger generations adopting AI-driven search models as their primary discovery tools, industry analysts project that a significant portion of the $90 billion spent on search advertising in 2023 will migrate to AI-driven platforms in the coming years. Perplexity has already signaled its intent to monetize via ads, with OpenAI and Google Gemini expected to follow suit.-How It Works-The partnership provides a complete solution for brands in multiple industries, with particular relevance for e-commerce, travel, financial services, and B2B technology companies. When users engage with AI search platforms, Nexad's technology can seamlessly present relevant product recommendations, service offerings, or informational content within the AI's response—appearing as helpful additions rather than intrusive advertisements.Intellibright then provides the campaign management, optimization, and analytics reporting that allows brands to measure and improve performance over time, similar to how digital agencies currently manage Google or Meta advertising campaigns.-Learn More-For information about accessing the joint Nexad-Intellibright solution, interested brands and advertisers can contact either company directly.For more information about AI-native advertising solutions, click below on the company sites.About Nexad Nexad is the first AI-native ad network that seamlessly integrates advertising into AI-generated conversations. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Prosus, and Point72, Nexad provides the technological infrastructure for context-aware, real-time, and highly personalized advertising solutions that feel natural within AI search responses.About Intellibright Intellibright is a leader in performance-driven digital marketing and the first agency to offer managed services for AI-native advertising. The company helps brands seamlessly transition from traditional search to AI-powered ad campaigns by leveraging cutting-edge technology and marketing expertise.

